Corinthians President calls for counsel at Justice and Ethics Committee by post on Facebook

The president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, called one of the club’s advisors in the common court and also in the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Deliberative Council. The motivation was a post on the social network Facebook on June 2, in a derogatory tone, which mentioned a close relative of the agent.

Duilio sued the Special Criminal Court and filed a criminal complaint against Wanderlei Ferreira da Silva, partner and one of the current members of the club’s Board. The initial request was for conviction for the commission of crimes of defamation and libel, provided for in Articles 139 and 140 of the Penal Code, in addition to setting a minimum amount of compensation.

Internally at Parque São Jorge, Duilio’s request was for administrative punishment for the councilor, whose maximum penalty is exclusion from membership. The first hearing between the parties in the Ethics Committee, which would take place on Wednesday, was postponed.

first court decision

In his initial opinion, prosecutor Rodney Claide Bolsoni Elias da Silva reinforced the need for an amendment to the criminal complaint, “since the fact described is unique, therefore, it cannot be both insult and defamation for the same victim”. The prosecutor also considered that Duilio narrated a crime of insult against him and a crime of defamation against his family member. The prosecutor then asked the president’s lawyer to remove the crime of defamation from the legal document or to include the family member among the plaintiffs.

Subsequently, Judge Cristina Alves Biagi Fabri, of the 2nd Criminal Court of São Paulo, issued her order and asked Duilio and his lawyer to make a decision on the initial request. “Before analyzing the admissibility requirements of the criminal complaint, the petitioner must express his opinion in order to regularize the criminal complaint, under the terms of the ministerial statement (pages 27/28), under penalty of rejection,” he wrote.

The lawyer of the Corinthians president, then, informed the Court of the removal of the charge of defamation crime by the counselor, remaining only the request for punishment for an alleged crime of injury.

The first hearing between the parties in the Special Criminal Court has not yet been scheduled.

the involved side

Through the club’s press office, Duilio was contacted by the portal My Timon and preferred not to talk about the two attacks against the club’s advisor (criminal and administrative). Wanderlei was also contacted by the report and the option was also not to comment.

See more at: Corinthians, Dulio Monteiro Alves and Parque So Jorge processes.