Corinthians ticket website shows instability and generates revolt by the Faithful

The opening of ticket sales to the general public for the match between Corinthians and Chapecoense was troubled. Started at 11 am, the sale was practically not completed for more than an hour, with the server showing instability due to excessive access – See some complaints below.

Until 12:10 on this Friday, the service had not yet been normalized. The report of My Timon monitored the site and there were at least two times when the page loaded, but it was not possible to proceed until the purchase was completed.

The duel will be held on Monday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, and will be the first with 100% of the stadium’s capacity offered for sale to fans. This hasn’t happened since February of last year.

Ticket sales began on Monday only for fans who had tickets pending exchange for matches against Ituano and Palmeiras, for last year’s Campeonato Paulista. Then, on Wednesday, it opened sales to partners with scores in the 90s, another move that angered part of the crowd.

On Thursday, at 2 pm (GMT) the sale was opened to all members of the Faithful Supporter, regardless of the score of each one. With the expectation of a full house, Timão left the opening of the general sale at 11am this Friday.

The initial moment is usually in high demand as it means the possibility of taking the few tickets that are left from the cheaper sectors. It is worth remembering that, unlike the partner, those who buy from the general sale do not have the 20% discount.

See complaints on social media:

