Corinthians wants a center forward for 2022 and watches the market; see sought after features

Corinthians wants a center forward for the 2022 season. The target in the market, however, will need to fit into some characteristics that are analyzed as essential by the board.

The report of My Timon found that the search is for a player who:

not over 30 years old like most current holders (preferably between 20 and 25 years old);

that does not act only as a reference (Jô, Cano and Boselli style);

and, preferably, without cost of economic rights.

A signing that is seen by Corinthians as a good example to be followed is that of Internacional with the young and mobile Yuri Alberto, who was brought in when he was at the end of his contract with Santos. The centre-forward, who will turn 21 in March, is one of the highlights of the club from Rio Grande do Sul and has already become a target for European clubs.

Timão’s search for a center forward with such characteristics is related to Jô’s physical situation, who, in addition to not yielding during the games in the current season, will turn 35 at the beginning of 2022. Cauê and Felipe Augusto will still need to mature and gain experience in the internal analysis.

The scarcity of good options for this position was evident in the last game, against Internacional, in Beira-Rio. Coach Sylvinho started with Róger Guedes in the reference, even tried Vitinho with his back to the goal during the first half and ended up with Renato Augusto in shirt 9. Jô? In the reserve bank.

In time: despite being free on the market, Guerrero is not interested because of his advanced age (he turns 38 in January) and the recent serious knee injury, which left him out of the field for several months. The board has even gone public and denied any interest in the Peruvian.

