Corinthians won’t do crazy things to renew with Gabriel Pereira and is already considering the player’s removal | corinthians

The Corinthians board is evaluating the possibility of removing Gabriel Pereira from the squad if talks for contract renewal do not move forward soon. The club does not set a deadline, says it is still negotiating, but sources heard by the ge confirm that Timon can take this attitude.

Gabriel Pereira is 20 years old, with a contract until March 2022 and favorable trading conditions. At this point, he could already sign a pre-contract with another team to leave for free at the end of the contract. It has already been offered to several clubs in Europe.

In interviews, the boy expresses his desire to follow Timão, but leaves the negotiations in the hands of businessman Ivan Rocha. People close to the player say that he avoids getting involved in negotiations and does not know the numbers discussed between the club and its agent.

Corinthians’ football board guarantees that talks for renewal started at the beginning of the administration of President Duilio Monteiro Alves, in January, and that the values ​​of the proposal were readjusted once. Behind the scenes, the club says it won’t go crazy, it will act rationally and it won’t blow up the planning for 2022.

The values ​​requested by the GP agent are not revealed, but they far outweigh the gains, for example, of defender João Victor, the first-team player, and Gustavo Mosquito, striker who for a long time was the team’s main reference in 2022. There is the fear of an imbalance in the group.

A possible removal of Gabriel Pereira would follow in the footsteps of what President Andrés Sanchez did with Ángel Romero in 2019. Without a renewal agreement with the Paraguayan, Timão left the player only training at CT Joaquim Grava for six months, taking the athlete out of the window .

After the tie with Inter, on Sunday, coach Sylvinho was asked about a possible removal of the young man and dodged:

– This is an absolute theme of the president and the board. I’m a football coach. I work with all the athletes that are available in the cast. This is my role, I take care of 31 athletes with goalkeepers, who are daily managing training.

Starting in the last nine games, Gabriel Pereira has two goals scored and an assist in the year. He has 22 matches since 2020, when he was promoted by coach Tiago Nunes.

After spending practically a year without playing to develop the physical part and keep up with the pace of training and games, he returned to receive chances in the Brasileirão and gained prominence in the cast. Something that, of course, made the business more expensive.

In addition to salary increases, renewals of this type include a good value in gloves, which are diluted throughout the contract, in addition to commissions.

Regardless of the good stage of the player and his importance within the squad of coach Sylvinho, the club says it will prioritize the defense of its own interests in this business.

The player has 70% of the economic rights linked to Corinthians. The other 30% belong to Guarani, a club he defended at the base until 2018.

