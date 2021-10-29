Corinthians’ young attacking midfielder could be sidelined pending contract renewal; Inter watches closely

At the risk of even being sidelined by Corinthians while he does not renew his contract, which runs until March 2022, the 20-year-old striker Gabriel Pereira, the GP, is closely watched by other clubs, including Inter, according to information from TNT Sports. The team from Rio Grande do Sul did not comment on the rumors and awaits the development of the athlete’s situation with the current team.

By the transfer window rule, GP already has the possibility to sign a pre-contract with any other club, and other teams like São Paulo, Athletico and Flamengo are pointed out as potential interested in having him in next season’s squad.

“This is absolutely a theme of the president and the board. I’m a football coach. I work with all the athletes that are available in the cast. This is my function, I take care of 31 athletes with the goalkeepers, who are daily managing the training”, lost coach Sylvinho, from Corinthians, in his last press conference.

Second survey of Globoesporte.com, Pereira was a starter in the last nine games and has two goals scored and an assist in the year. He has 22 matches since 2020, when he was promoted by coach Tiago Nunes. The player has 70% of the economic rights linked to Corinthians. The other 30% are from Guarani, its base club until 2018.

See Gabriel Pereira’s bids: