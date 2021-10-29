Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 28, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 445,460 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Thursday (28). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,406 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 188 new cases and five deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease and 222 cities reported deaths.

Of the five deaths in this new update, three happened in the last 24 hours. The victims were a man and two women.

The deaths took place in the municipalities of Boqueirão (1); João Pessoa (1) and Patos (1).

The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 26%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 38%. In Campina Grande, 14% of beds are occupied. Occupancy in the Sertão is 35%.

The application of the application of 4,909,283 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,930,858 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,862,891 have completed vaccination schedules. About the additional doses, 5,686 were applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 109,848 booster doses in the population aged over 60 years.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba

  • 445,460 cases
  • 9,406 deaths
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

CitiesCasesdeaths
João Pessoa1069702932
Campo Grande459991154
Ducks14055265
cashew trees10356165
Guarabira10098149
hair9775202
Saint Rita9588334
Bayeux8664254
Sousa7451149
São Bento593871
dovecote591284
Hope557486
Mamanguape503283
Rocha’s catholic480160
Monteiro477870
Solana434151
burns433690
Alagoa Grande416572
thatch3832115
Itabaiana322784
Inga310744
Itaporanga308030
dry pond302150
count295944
Sumé278543
Rio Tinto270756
fire stones265756
Santa Luzia252828
Itapororoca251735
Alhandra247639
Mari245947
Bethlehem243445
big mouth234444
Pianco225132
Picuí224642
Caaporan217837
Princess Isabel215953
São José de Piranhas212944
alagoinha209325
Sand206934
mastic trees202516
Marsh do Cruz196524
Cuite184122
Choremas180141
New Alagoas179233
Araçagi174825
Santa Rosa bar172413
Pitimbu170422
banana trees158627
wells150024
Juripiranga146131
São João do Rio do Peixe144935
Remigio143628
Massaranduba135827
Paulista134711
Bay of Betrayal132912
cornerstone132630
Solitude129815
São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça128422
Pit from the inside124335
Lucena122319
Cross of the Holy Spirit118128
jacarau118031
Mogeiro116418
White water114114
Triumph111921
Juazeirinho108316
Teixeira106838
Casserengue106222
Macaw104729
Inner Lagoon104510
White Mountain103835
São José da Lagoa Tapada10348
Itatuba103221
deliverance10276
appeared102014
New Forest101317
Mulungu101220
Tavares100619
Juarez Tavora98612
I took care of97125
Gurinhine96618
Indian Waterfall94717
Salgado de São Félix94313
Taperoa92818
Saint Mamede92032
Horses Creek90117
Marking89810
Conception89029
Peacock8868
Fagundes88322
wild cattle87511
Good view86316
Uirauna85929
Seridó junk83012
Caiçara83014
Pirpirituba82817
Juru81415
Diamond79511
good luck76912
Brejo dos Santos7568
round saw74911
Ibiara7425
Jericho72415
araruna71917
little pestles71713
Barauna7169
Santana bar7118
Exile70612
São José do Sabugi7008
Barra de São Miguel6938
Sertãozinho6927
Alcantil6908
Mrs. Agnes66819
Saint Helen65813
sawmill64911
New Palm Tree6355
Brandão syrup61810
County61510
Cubati61415
São Vicente do Seridó5903
Saint Michael of Taipu57811
Mount Horeb5657
Serra da Root5645
Beautiful Santa Fe56314
loft5629
São José dos Ramos5537
Belém do Brejo do Cruz5526
Umbuzeiro54714
Manaira5466
two roads54617
Nazarezinho54318
Maturea54212
eagle5415
Upper corral5334
Mataraca51915
Caturite5119
Good success5104
Bacamarte Creek5030
Damião4944
São José de Espinharas4876
Santa Cecilia4854
Ballast4844
Holy Cross4838
São Bentinho4816
Santana dos Garrotes46810
calabashes4664
Camalau4647
old corral4621
Malta45812
Igaracy4587
tacima45610
New Olinda4459
ticker4416
São João do Cariri4414
White Rock4386
Assumption4235
Santana de Hose4185
Saint Andrew4183
water eye4149
sand39912
Saint Joseph of Cayana39910
Public place39210
Borborema39114
olives3825
Marizópolis38113
immaculate37611
Natuba3657
Pedro Régis3607
carved stone3601
Old gold359two
Silver3545
Friar Martin3427
Saint Domingos342two
Mounted3368
Catingueira33511
Cuite de Mamanguape32916
José de Moura Well3214
Bernardino Baptist3091
Jandaira cotton3081
rheas2995
Quiet2953
Vieiropolis2945
Matinhas2908
Caraúbas2876
Creek of the Well2876
Congo28514
Saint Teresa27313
wells2688
mother of water2668
St. John of the Tiger2646
São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro2625
stop260two
pestles2559
Dantas Well2524
Grass23810
Saint Joseph of Princess2341
Serra Grande2286
Sand of Baraunas2237
Gurjão2217
little cajazeirinhas2121
creek2115
San Francisco2074
São Domingos do Cariri1975
Good Jesus1933
mountain view1926
Mato Grosso1911
São José do Brejo do Cruz1861
snack food184two
Santo Antônio Stream1816
lagoon1803
support1784
tenorium165two
Ticket155two
Zabele1471
São José do Bonfim1396
São José dos Cordeiros1376
Santa Inês1348
floodplain1311
Joca Claudino1253
Quixabá112two
thigh1094
Sand Pit764
TOTAL4454609406

