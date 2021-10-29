Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 28, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 445,460 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Thursday (28). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,406 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 188 new cases and five deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease and 222 cities reported deaths.