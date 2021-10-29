Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 28, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 445,460 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Thursday (28). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,406 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 188 new cases and five deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease and 222 cities reported deaths.
Of the five deaths in this new update, three happened in the last 24 hours. The victims were a man and two women.
The deaths took place in the municipalities of Boqueirão (1); João Pessoa (1) and Patos (1).
The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 26%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 38%. In Campina Grande, 14% of beds are occupied. Occupancy in the Sertão is 35%.
The application of the application of 4,909,283 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,930,858 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,862,891 have completed vaccination schedules. About the additional doses, 5,686 were applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 109,848 booster doses in the population aged over 60 years.
|Cities
|Cases
|deaths
|João Pessoa
|106970
|2932
|Campo Grande
|45999
|1154
|Ducks
|14055
|265
|cashew trees
|10356
|165
|Guarabira
|10098
|149
|hair
|9775
|202
|Saint Rita
|9588
|334
|Bayeux
|8664
|254
|Sousa
|7451
|149
|São Bento
|5938
|71
|dovecote
|5912
|84
|Hope
|5574
|86
|Mamanguape
|5032
|83
|Rocha’s catholic
|4801
|60
|Monteiro
|4778
|70
|Solana
|4341
|51
|burns
|4336
|90
|Alagoa Grande
|4165
|72
|thatch
|3832
|115
|Itabaiana
|3227
|84
|Inga
|3107
|44
|Itaporanga
|3080
|30
|dry pond
|3021
|50
|count
|2959
|44
|Sumé
|2785
|43
|Rio Tinto
|2707
|56
|fire stones
|2657
|56
|Santa Luzia
|2528
|28
|Itapororoca
|2517
|35
|Alhandra
|2476
|39
|Mari
|2459
|47
|Bethlehem
|2434
|45
|big mouth
|2344
|44
|Pianco
|2251
|32
|Picuí
|2246
|42
|Caaporan
|2178
|37
|Princess Isabel
|2159
|53
|São José de Piranhas
|2129
|44
|alagoinha
|2093
|25
|Sand
|2069
|34
|mastic trees
|2025
|16
|Marsh do Cruz
|1965
|24
|Cuite
|1841
|22
|Choremas
|1801
|41
|New Alagoas
|1792
|33
|Araçagi
|1748
|25
|Santa Rosa bar
|1724
|13
|Pitimbu
|1704
|22
|banana trees
|1586
|27
|wells
|1500
|24
|Juripiranga
|1461
|31
|São João do Rio do Peixe
|1449
|35
|Remigio
|1436
|28
|Massaranduba
|1358
|27
|Paulista
|1347
|11
|Bay of Betrayal
|1329
|12
|cornerstone
|1326
|30
|Solitude
|1298
|15
|São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça
|1284
|22
|Pit from the inside
|1243
|35
|Lucena
|1223
|19
|Cross of the Holy Spirit
|1181
|28
|jacarau
|1180
|31
|Mogeiro
|1164
|18
|White water
|1141
|14
|Triumph
|1119
|21
|Juazeirinho
|1083
|16
|Teixeira
|1068
|38
|Casserengue
|1062
|22
|Macaw
|1047
|29
|Inner Lagoon
|1045
|10
|White Mountain
|1038
|35
|São José da Lagoa Tapada
|1034
|8
|Itatuba
|1032
|21
|deliverance
|1027
|6
|appeared
|1020
|14
|New Forest
|1013
|17
|Mulungu
|1012
|20
|Tavares
|1006
|19
|Juarez Tavora
|986
|12
|I took care of
|971
|25
|Gurinhine
|966
|18
|Indian Waterfall
|947
|17
|Salgado de São Félix
|943
|13
|Taperoa
|928
|18
|Saint Mamede
|920
|32
|Horses Creek
|901
|17
|Marking
|898
|10
|Conception
|890
|29
|Peacock
|886
|8
|Fagundes
|883
|22
|wild cattle
|875
|11
|Good view
|863
|16
|Uirauna
|859
|29
|Seridó junk
|830
|12
|Caiçara
|830
|14
|Pirpirituba
|828
|17
|Juru
|814
|15
|Diamond
|795
|11
|good luck
|769
|12
|Brejo dos Santos
|756
|8
|round saw
|749
|11
|Ibiara
|742
|5
|Jericho
|724
|15
|araruna
|719
|17
|little pestles
|717
|13
|Barauna
|716
|9
|Santana bar
|711
|8
|Exile
|706
|12
|São José do Sabugi
|700
|8
|Barra de São Miguel
|693
|8
|Sertãozinho
|692
|7
|Alcantil
|690
|8
|Mrs. Agnes
|668
|19
|Saint Helen
|658
|13
|sawmill
|649
|11
|New Palm Tree
|635
|5
|Brandão syrup
|618
|10
|County
|615
|10
|Cubati
|614
|15
|São Vicente do Seridó
|590
|3
|Saint Michael of Taipu
|578
|11
|Mount Horeb
|565
|7
|Serra da Root
|564
|5
|Beautiful Santa Fe
|563
|14
|loft
|562
|9
|São José dos Ramos
|553
|7
|Belém do Brejo do Cruz
|552
|6
|Umbuzeiro
|547
|14
|Manaira
|546
|6
|two roads
|546
|17
|Nazarezinho
|543
|18
|Maturea
|542
|12
|eagle
|541
|5
|Upper corral
|533
|4
|Mataraca
|519
|15
|Caturite
|511
|9
|Good success
|510
|4
|Bacamarte Creek
|503
|0
|Damião
|494
|4
|São José de Espinharas
|487
|6
|Santa Cecilia
|485
|4
|Ballast
|484
|4
|Holy Cross
|483
|8
|São Bentinho
|481
|6
|Santana dos Garrotes
|468
|10
|calabashes
|466
|4
|Camalau
|464
|7
|old corral
|462
|1
|Malta
|458
|12
|Igaracy
|458
|7
|tacima
|456
|10
|New Olinda
|445
|9
|ticker
|441
|6
|São João do Cariri
|441
|4
|White Rock
|438
|6
|Assumption
|423
|5
|Santana de Hose
|418
|5
|Saint Andrew
|418
|3
|water eye
|414
|9
|sand
|399
|12
|Saint Joseph of Cayana
|399
|10
|Public place
|392
|10
|Borborema
|391
|14
|olives
|382
|5
|Marizópolis
|381
|13
|immaculate
|376
|11
|Natuba
|365
|7
|Pedro Régis
|360
|7
|carved stone
|360
|1
|Old gold
|359
|two
|Silver
|354
|5
|Friar Martin
|342
|7
|Saint Domingos
|342
|two
|Mounted
|336
|8
|Catingueira
|335
|11
|Cuite de Mamanguape
|329
|16
|José de Moura Well
|321
|4
|Bernardino Baptist
|309
|1
|Jandaira cotton
|308
|1
|rheas
|299
|5
|Quiet
|295
|3
|Vieiropolis
|294
|5
|Matinhas
|290
|8
|Caraúbas
|287
|6
|Creek of the Well
|287
|6
|Congo
|285
|14
|Saint Teresa
|273
|13
|wells
|268
|8
|mother of water
|266
|8
|St. John of the Tiger
|264
|6
|São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro
|262
|5
|stop
|260
|two
|pestles
|255
|9
|Dantas Well
|252
|4
|Grass
|238
|10
|Saint Joseph of Princess
|234
|1
|Serra Grande
|228
|6
|Sand of Baraunas
|223
|7
|Gurjão
|221
|7
|little cajazeirinhas
|212
|1
|creek
|211
|5
|San Francisco
|207
|4
|São Domingos do Cariri
|197
|5
|Good Jesus
|193
|3
|mountain view
|192
|6
|Mato Grosso
|191
|1
|São José do Brejo do Cruz
|186
|1
|snack food
|184
|two
|Santo Antônio Stream
|181
|6
|lagoon
|180
|3
|support
|178
|4
|tenorium
|165
|two
|Ticket
|155
|two
|Zabele
|147
|1
|São José do Bonfim
|139
|6
|São José dos Cordeiros
|137
|6
|Santa Inês
|134
|8
|floodplain
|131
|1
|Joca Claudino
|125
|3
|Quixabá
|112
|two
|thigh
|109
|4
|Sand Pit
|76
|4
|TOTAL
|445460
|9406