Corpo de Letieres Leite is cremated in Salvador; Ivete Sangalo says goodbye to the conductor: ‘a passion in everyone’s life’ | Bahia

The body of conductor Letieres Leite was cremated this Thursday (28), at Bosque da Paz Cemetery, in Salvador. Singer Ivete Sangalo, who participated in the wake and cremation ceremony, lamented the loss of her friend. The conductor died on Wednesday (27) and had tested positive for Covid-19.
Moved, the singer, who worked with the musician for 14 years, commented on the close relationship she had with him. In addition, he defined him as family and professional.
“Our relationship transcended work, he was a guy in the family, in our relationship. Letieres is a passion in everyone’s life,” he said.
Ivete Sangalo was at the wake where she said goodbye to Letieres Leite — Photo: Reproduction / TV Bahia
Ivete also highlighted the importance of her friend’s work, highlighting him as enthusiastic and euphoric with music and culture.
“He was a nurturer, a mind awakener. That was in my career and in my job.”
Due to the protocols against dissemination of Covid-19, the ceremony was restricted to family members.
The report on the death of conductor Letieres Leite indicated that he died of respiratory failure as a result of Covid-19. The information was released by the artist’s team, which confirmed that he took both doses of the vaccine and the booster against the disease.
The conductor was treated at home, where he continued in isolation. According to information verified by the g1, he had asthma and made use of an inhaled medicine, popularly known as “bombinha”.
Letieres Leite was cremated at Bosque da Paz cemetery — Photo: Reproduction / Rede Bahia
