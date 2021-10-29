Council of government and states decides to ‘freeze’ ICMS on fuel for 90 days | Economy

The National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), formed by the government and representatives of the states, approved this Friday (29) the 90-day freeze of the so-called “weighted average price to the final consumer”. It is on this average price that the State Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuel sales is levied.

The measure comes amid the strong rise in fuels, caused by the increase in oil on the international market and the soaring dollar – factors taken into account by Petrobras to calculate the price of oil in refineries.

This week, Petrobras announced a new readjustment in the price of gasoline and diesel for its distributors. The increase was 7.04% for a liter of gasoline in refineries and 9.15% for diesel.

According to the government, the objective of freezing the weighted average price, on which the ICMS is levied, is to try to keep prices at the values ​​in effect on November 1, 2021 until January 31, 2022.

The measure, according to state representatives, “aims to reduce the impact of the increases imposed by Petrobras and give time to think about a way out for the consecutive adjustments”.

Under the current model, which expires until the end of January, each state sets the so-called “weighted average price to the final consumer” every 15 days.

As there is a change every 15 days, every price increase at the refineries changes the average price and raises the ICMS.

With the suspension of the weighted average price for 90 days, Petrobras’ increases announced until January will not be considered in the ICMS calculation basis — mitigating the impact of the fuel readjustments in the refineries.

Measure does not prevent new fuel readjustments

However, this freeze in the weighted average price will not prevent any adjustments announced by Petrobras at the refineries from being passed on to fuel prices at the pump.

The company, which posted a profit of R$ 31.1 billion in the third quarter, will continue to adjust fuel prices based on the international price of oil and the exchange rate (dollar).

As ICMS is not the only factor that increases the price at the pump, changing the other factors may continue to raise the price for the final consumer.

The president of the president of the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance of the States and of the Federal District (Comsefaz), Rafael Fonteles, argued that today’s decision is insufficient to prevent further adjustments.

“It must be clear that the ICMS is only a component of prices, and, as there has been no change in the rate in recent years, there is no way of associating fuel readjustments with the state tax. These increases are due to Petrobras’ policy that pegs its prices to the international oil market and the exchange rate. As this Petrobras policy is subject to the volatility of the international market, it is quite likely that, with an increase in the barrel of oil abroad, this adjustment will be passed on here”, said Fonteles.

Project on ICMS in Congress

The decision by the government and the states to freeze the weighted average price to the final consumer for 90 days, which the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuel sales is levied after the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that changes the calculation of fuel taxation to try to lower the price charged to the final consumer. To be valid, the text still needs to go through the Senate.

Understand: what can change in the charge of state ICMS on fuels

Representatives of state governments pointed out, however, that this new rule, if approved by Congress, would damage local tax revenues. The National Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) calculated that the new system would reduce state finances by R$ 24 billion – which, consequently, means a loss of R$ 6 billion to the municipalities.