Court decides on Brad Pitt’s child custody request with Angelina Jolie; know details

And the court battle between Mr. and Mrs. Smith continues… Since filing their divorce in September 2016, due to irreconcilable differences, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have battled for custody of their six children. This Thursday (28), the dispute between the pair had new developments.

It all started in July, when Judge John Ouderkirk, who was in charge of the hearings, was disqualified and removed from the lawsuit among the Hollywood stars. The decision came after the judge “failed to make mandatory disclosures” about other legal proceedings involving Pitt’s legal advice, which “may make an objective person, aware of all the facts, doubt his impartiality in the case”.

The suspension then overturned a prior decision by the judge, which gave Pitt more time with the former couple’s five younger children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Back in September, the actor’s lawyers asked the California Superior Court to revoke both Ouderkirk’s suspension and the annulment of the custody agreement. However, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE, this Wednesday (27), the actor’s request was denied. The paperwork posted by the site simply stated: “Petition and suspension denied”. WL!

The current custody agreement between Angie and Brad is the same that was established in November 2018 and is only for the five underage children. According to the actor’s representatives, the appeals court’s earlier decision “was based on a matter of technical procedure.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision not to review this procedural issue does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence that led the lower court judge [Ouderkirk] — and the many experts who have testified — coming to their conclusion about what is in the best interests of children.” said a representative for Brad Pitt to the vehicle. “We will continue to do everything that is legally necessary based on the detailed conclusions of the independent experts”, added.

The lawyer for the actress from “Eternos” also spoke about the case. “Mrs. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children’s well-being will not be guided by unethical behavior.” said his lawyer. “As enforced by the California appellate courts, our judiciary prioritizes ethics and the best interests of children and does not tolerate judicial misconduct to reward a party’s interests. Ms. Jolie is happy that the family is now moving forward cooperatively.” concluded.