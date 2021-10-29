Covid-19: 82% of Rio’s municipal health units have not registered cases for more than a week, says city hall

RIO — The City of Rio reported this Friday that 82% of municipal health units have not registered cases of Covid-19 for more than a week. The data was shared during the dissemination of the 43rd epidemiological bulletin of the city of Rio.

Municipal Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz communicated other indicators that supported the city’s decision to make the use of masks in open spaces more flexible, announced this week. According to him, only four out of every 100 Covid tests performed in the city are currently positive. In addition, only 2% of hospital admissions in the city are due to the disease, informs Soranz.

“We’re hardly going to get a lower number of admissions than that,” he said.

At the time, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) also announced the creation of a new risk classification level for the city: low. According to the folder, all 33 Administrative Regions (ARs) of the municipality are at this level, identified with the color green. The indicator takes into account the number of hospitalizations and deaths in the city.

Asked about the example of Niterói, which decided to maintain the mandatory nature of masks in open places until next year, arguing that the flow of people between municipalities with different vaccination rates can bring complications, Soranz once again defended the decision of the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro to remove the mandatory face protection in open places:

“We need to be consistent with the numbers. If we don’t go, the population won’t respect us. At a time of low risk, it makes no sense for us to impose these restrictive measures. If we’re in a high-risk period, we’re obviously going to be more restrictive.

Legacy

Soranz also said the city has a contingency plan for possible new outbreaks of the disease. If necessary, beds that worked in the treatment of the disease and were reconverted in recent months due to low demand may be relocated again to fight the pandemic:

— Our main hospital to combat Covid-19 is Ronaldo Gazolla, which today has less than 50 patients hospitalized with the disease. No hospital in the city is more exclusive to Covid-19. The Fiocruz Hospital, a week ago, is no longer exclusive.

Also according to Soranz, the pandemic ended up strengthening the service structure for the municipal Health Department.

– There were 450 new beds that were left over – he informed.

In the city of Rio, the main indicators of the pandemic continue to fall, the bulletin also points out. The rates of cases, hospitalizations, visits and deaths have been falling for about two months.

— We had an important reduction in the number of serious cases among the visits in the network — says Márcio Garcia. – We also had a drastic number of new admissions. Last week, we reached the lowest number of admissions per week since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020.