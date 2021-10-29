Covid CPI: Senate Approves ‘Observatory’ to Monitor Commission Developments | Covid’s CPI

The text was presented by the president of the commission, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and by the vice, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), and reported by senator Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN). As the Senate’s internal question refers, the text will be promulgated without going through the Chamber.

The CPI concluded its work last Tuesday (26), the date on which the senators approved, by 7 votes to 4, the opinion calling for 80 indictments.

The 1,288-page report attributes President Jair Bolsonaro to nine crimes during the pandemic. And it includes requests for indictment from ministers, sons of President Bolsonaro, deputies, doctors, businessmen, among others. See details in the video:

The new paths after the conclusion of Covid’s CPI

And now? Conclusions and next steps

Defendants: know who had the indictment requested by the CPI

The members of the CPI are delivering copies of the report in person to the bodies that will follow up on the investigations.

On Wednesday (27), congressmen met with the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), Augusto Aras. On Thursday, they met with the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux.

The creation of the parliamentary front is yet another attempt to keep the debates that guided the CPI in progress – the importance of vaccination and doubts about the government’s conduct in fighting the pandemic, for example.

The term “parliamentary front” designates an association of deputies or senators from different parties to improve a specific issue in Brazilian legislation. Initially, the group will be formed by senators and will have contributions from civil society.

Projects proposed by the CPI

The report by Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) also suggests to Congress a series of projects linked to public health, the dissemination of false news and social assistance for the families of Covid victims. The processing of these texts must be one of the topics monitored by the new front.

In order to curb the spread of fake news, especially during a pandemic, the report suggests the inclusion in the Penal Code of the crimes of “dissemination of false news” and “false news on public health”.

The punishment can reach imprisonment for two to four years and a fine. If the offense is committed by a public official, the penalty will be doubled, the opinion suggests.

According to the document, sites that make payments to their users must be subject to the control of anti-money laundering agencies.

The opinion points out the need to increase the penalty for some crimes, such as embezzlement, passive and active corruption, when committed during a public calamity situation. The text proposes to include in Brazilian legislation the definition of the crimes of genocide and extermination, provided for in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The first offense consists of causing or taking the risk of causing thousands of deaths, whose victims are from a specific social or ethnic group. While in the crime of extermination, the victims need not be from a specific stratum.

The report presents a proposal to create a special pension for children and adolescents who were orphaned in the context of the pandemic. The opinion suggests including Covid among serious illnesses whose carriers may retire due to disability, in the event of serious sequelae.