Covid: Curitiba has the lowest number of hospitalized in SUS infirmary beds since May 2020, says city hall | Paraná

Curitiba reached, this Wednesday (27), the lowest number of people hospitalized in SUS Covid-19 infirmary beds in the city since May 2020.

According to the city, 66 people are hospitalized in clinical beds in the city. Before that, the last time there was a smaller number of hospitalized was on May 6, when 62 patients were admitted to SUS wards for Covid-19.

According to the monitoring panel of the pandemic of the city of Curitiba, the occupation of the wards is at 34%. On May 6, occupancy was 20%.

Regarding SUS ICU beds, the city has 96 hospitalized patients, with 45% occupancy.

In October, the number is also down compared to previous months, and reached the lowest number since May 2020 on the 17th, when 89 patients were hospitalized in intensive care beds.

At the worst moment of the pandemic, in March 2021, the city had all beds occupied, with more than 800 hospitalized in wards and around 500 patients in ICU beds.

According to the city, this Wednesday (27), Curitiba also registered less than 2,000 active cases of the disease for the first time since June 29. There are 1,981 people with the potential for transmission of the coronavirus in the city.

The number of people infected and hospitalized has been falling with the advance of vaccination, according to the Department of Health.

According to the city, 1,477,951 people received at least one dose of the vaccine, which represents 77.8% of the entire population of the city.

Of this total, 1,251,124 people are fully immunized, representing 66.1% of the city’s population.

“We hope that, in addition to the advancement of immunization, Curitiba residents continue with preventive care, such as social distancing, hand hygiene and use of masks to continue reducing the circulation of the virus in the city”, said the superintendent of Management of the Municipal Health Department, Flávia Quadros.