CPI: Aras opens preliminary investigation against Bolsonaro and authorities with jurisdiction – Politics

Aras ordered the sharing of information with all prosecutors of the Public Ministry (photo: AFP / EVARISTO SA)

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, determined on the night of Thursday, 28, the opening of a preliminary investigation, through the so-called factual news, to investigate the crimes imputed by the senators of the CPI of Covid to President Jair Bolsonaro and to the other twelve politicians indicted by the final report written by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). The measure was adopted one day after the G7 – the majority group of the CPI – was present at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to deliver the report to Aras, who is responsible for filing criminal charges against authorities with privileged jurisdiction. On the occasion, the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), stated that the attorney general was committed to the commission’s opinion and the developments under its wing.

Among the 80 requests for indictment made by the CPI are: President Jair Bolsonaro; ministers Marcelo Queiroga, from Sade; Onyx Lorenzoni, from Labour; Braga Netto, from Defense; and Wagner Rosrio, from CGU; Senator Flvio Bolsonaro; the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros; and five other deputies: Eduardo Bolsonaro, Bia Kicis, Osmar Terra, Carla Zambelli and Carlos Jordy, in addition to the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima.



In addition to the investigation, Aras ordered the sharing of information with all Federal Public Ministry (MPF) prosecutors responsible for investigating cases related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the order, the PGR also requests the verification of the existence of all procedures related to the CPI complaints that are under investigation by the Attorney General, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) – are they in progress or closed.

What is a CPI?



At



parliamentary inquiry commissions



(CPIs) are instruments used by members of the Legislative Power (city councilors, state deputies, federal deputies and senators) to investigate a determined fact of great relevance related to the economic, social or legal life of a country, a state or a municipality. Although they have powers of justice and a series of prerogatives, committees of this type cannot impose convictions on people. Also read:

