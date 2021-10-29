CPI: Renan rebuts Lira and defends indictment of deputies in report

The rapporteur of the CPI of Covid of the Senate, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), this Thursday countered the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and defended the decision of the inquiry commission to suggest in the final report of the work the indictment of federal deputies for disseminating false news regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The day before, Lira had attacked the CPI report and said that deputies could not be held responsible for opinions they had issued because they had immunity in words and votes. He warned that the Senate initiative opens a “dangerous precedent”.

This Thursday, Renan challenged the president of the Chamber.

“It’s unbelievable what he (Lira) said, because we couldn’t help suggesting the indictment of parliamentarians, since there is plenty of evidence of their criminal conduct. And we had to do it, this is a general rule. to do with some and not to do with others, because they are parliamentarians,” said the CPI rapporteur, after delivering the opinion to the Federal Court of Auditors.

A committee of the commission, which ended its work with the approval of the final report on Tuesday, has handed over excerpts of the opinion to various authorities so that the institutions and investigating bodies can follow up on the findings.

The group of senators from the CPI, however, will not deliver the report to Lira. According to Renan, a group of jurists is going to prepare —from the conclusions of the opinion— a request for impeachment for a crime of responsibility of President Jair Bolsonaro, to be presented to the Chamber.

It will be up to Arthur Lira to decide on this future request for impeachment. Allied with Bolsonaro, he has so far failed to act on any of the president’s more than 100 requests for impeachment.