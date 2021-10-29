CPI Summit delivers final report to the president of the STF, Luiz Fux | Covid’s CPI

The document was approved by the CPI last Tuesday (26) and calls for 80 indictments, including that of President Jair Bolsonaro, for the alleged commission of at least 9 crimes during the pandemic.

Fux received senators Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), president and vice president of the commission, and Humberto Costa (PT-PE), member of the collegiate, during the break of the STF session on Thursday.

In addition to Jair Bolsonaro, the CPI recommended the indictment of other politicians with privileged jurisdiction, including ministers, senators and federal deputies. If they are actually denounced by the Attorney General’s Office, it will be up to the STF to judge the cases.

And now? Conclusions and next steps

Earlier this Thursday, the senators distributed copies of the final document of the CPI to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the Federal District Attorney’s Office and the General Labor Attorney.

On Wednesday (27), the final report was also delivered to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of inquiries into fake news and digital militias. See below:

Bolsonaro and social networks

In the final report approved on Tuesday, the CPI also called for President Jair Bolsonaro’s removal from all social networks. In this case, the commission activated the Advocacy of the Senate, which will have the mission of provoking the STF and the PGR.

The CPI’s decision was taken after Bolsonaro said, live on social networks, that there would be an association between vaccination against Covid and HIV infection. This information is false.

After negative repercussion, the transmission record was deleted by YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The report cites Bolsonaro’s association between immunization and Covid.