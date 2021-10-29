Cris Gambar reveals Corinthians’ international friendlies plans; Arthur charges FIFA for World Cup

A big name in national women’s football, Corinthians seeks to further expand its reach. For this, Cris Gambaré, director of the department at Timão, said that the club has been preparing to hold international friendly matches.

With the constant growth of Corinthians, the fans started to ask for international friendlies so that Arthur Elias’ team can match forces with teams of great worldwide expression, such as Tigres-MEX, Lyon-FRA, Bracelona-ESP, among others. Cris Gambaré showed that this is also the wish of the board.

“It’s already on our radar (schedule friendlies), don’t worry. We are really wanting. There will always be more, it’s never just a game. I play with them, it’s not just a game. Women’s football is showing and Corinthians is doing it differently, don’t worry that this is always on the radar“, said the director at a press conference.

Women’s football is also expecting the creation of a Club World Cup, since Libertadores is already played in the modality. When talking about the friendlies, Arthur Elias demanded FIFA about the creation of the competition.

“We would like to play official games against these outside teams. It is past time for the sport to have international club competitions, not only with teams from our continent. We are waiting for this position from FIFA on a possible World Cup. But friendly tournaments too, if they fit into our calendar, which is a difficult calendar, we are interested in measuring forces with big teams, Tigres, from Mexico, Barcelona. I am very confident that today we have efficient football to face any team in the world on an equal footing“, said the coach.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Arthur Elias and Corinthians Board of Directors.