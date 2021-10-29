Cruzeiro x Remo: click and follow the match live by Brasileirão Série B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Marco A. Ferraz / Cruzeiro



Glued to the table and seeking to confirm their permanence in Serie B, Cruzeiro and Remo enter the field this Thursday (28), at 9.30 pm, at Independência.

The duel will also be an opportunity for the celestial team to beat the rival from Pará after 42 years. The last triumph was 3-0, in 1979. In 2021, for the first round of Brasileirão, Remo beat Raposa by 1-0, playing at home.

For the duel, Cruzeiro will have Felipe Augusto improvised on the left-back, in place of Matheus Pereira, with a fractured elbow. In midfield, Adriano and Giovanni return to the team. In attack, Thiago was again chosen by Luxembourg to be the team’s center forward.

In 12th place and with 39 points, Fox needs seven in the remaining seven games to practically eliminate the risk of falling. According to the statistics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), 46 points added together give the club only 0.4% chance of relegation to Serie C.

Click below and follow the Jornada Esportiva da Itatiaia. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Junior Brasil, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Emerson Pancieri and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of João Vitor Cirilo .

