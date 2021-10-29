Cryptos today: Ethereum max renews, metaverse token jumps 45% and more

SAO PAULO – The end of the week is approaching with good news for Ethereum (ETH) owners. The cryptocurrency of the world’s leading smart contracts platform reached, shortly after 22:00 on Thursday (28), a new all-time high of US$ 4,416.

The high comes after an upgrade on a secondary network that brings the project closer to Ethereum 2.0, which aims to do away with the current ETH mining system. The novelty reinforces expectations around the new mechanism that starts to accredit validators according to the amount of accumulated digital assets.

In addition to encouraging more token scarcity, the new design would reduce Ethereum’s environmental impact by 99% and bring with it improvements that would avoid skyrocketing fees to execute operations, now seen as the main bottleneck of the platform. Version 2.0 is expected to take effect in mid 2022.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

At 7 am, the ETH was trading at US$ 4,346, up 4.1% on the day, compared to a slight loss of 0.5% in Bitcoin (BTC), which returns to breathing above US$ 61,000 after another flash crash yesterday when it plunged to less than $58,000 in a matter of minutes.

Another highlight of the day is Decentraland (MANA), a metaverse protocol that shoots up almost 45% after the announcement that Facebook Inc. changes the name of its parent company to Meta, alluding to its virtual universes project currently under development.

On the losing end are Fantom (FTM) and Harmony (ONE), which retreat between 7% and 10% after expressive weekly gains that still remain at around 40%. Among those that fall the most at the moment, only Waves (WAVES), which retreats 4%, also records losses in the week, of 1.8%.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $61,050 -0.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,346.90 +4.1% Binance Coin (BNB) $497.75 +2.9% Cardano (ADA) $2.00 -1.9% Solana (SOL) US$198.65 +0.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentraland (MANA) $1.16 +44.8% Safemoon (SAFEMOON) US$ 0.00000516 +42.6% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02521843 +18.7% Enjin Coin (ENJ) $2.42 +10.1% Helium (HNT) US$28.76 9.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Fantom (FTM) $3.04 -9.2% Mine Protocol (MINA) $3.16 -2.6% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.334870 -1.5% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $4.77 -5.8% Near Protocol (NEAR) US$ 11.28 -5.7%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 63.59 +7.77% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 83 +6.09% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 72 +6.44% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) $21.82 +5.92% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.75 +8.96%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (29):

MicroStrategy increases Bitcoin reserves

MicroStrategy reported in its quarterly balance sheet that it increased its Bitcoin reserves by 8,957 BTC, reaching a total of 114,042 BTC acquired as a treasury strategy. Purchased for $3.2 billion, the assets are now worth approximately $7 billion.

With this, the company headed by Michael Saylor reinforces its position as a publicly traded company with the largest Bitcoin reserves in the world. Tesla, it is worth remembering, has less than half that amount.

MicroStrategy noted that it will continue to focus heavily on Bitcoin as part of its corporate strategy. So far, the company’s shares have gained a strong correlation with the cryptocurrency price, to the point of motivating the creation of new ETFs that try to capitalize on this movement.

This week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved a Volt Equity ETF that tracks mining companies and others from various industries that have high exposure to the cryptoactive, such as MicroStrategy and Tesla, as well as Twitter, Square and Coinbase.

Global anti-money laundering agency tightens demands on the crypto sector

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global anti-money laundering agency, on Thursday released an updated guide that suggests tougher requirements for companies dealing with cryptocurrency and virtual assets.

“We recognize that there are a number of areas where countries and the private sector want more guidance from FATF on how they can implement this in practice,” FATF policy analyst Ken Menz told CoinDesk.

The idea is to apply to the sector the same rules already adopted by the banking sector, something that would extend not only to cryptocurrency brokers, but also to companies that can influence decentralized finance markets (DeFi) in a “significant way”.

The agency recommends that regulators observe market players that call themselves decentralized and check those who actually create solutions without central control and those who dominate the business to the point of being considered a company just like a crypto broker.

One of the objectives of the proposal is to fit as many actors as possible into the category of Digital Asset Service Provider, to which all the anti-money laundering requirements originally intended for banks would fall.

The document is long and also talks about the challenges surrounding the monitoring of transactions entering and leaving non-custodial portfolios, that is, those in which the platform offering the service does not have access to the assets stored there.

Biden government closes siege on tax-free crypto traders

A bill designed by the US government to raise funds to inject into the economy gained yet another element aimed at closing shortcuts used by cryptocurrency traders to avoid paying taxes.

In a new version approved on Thursday, the text includes cryptocurrency transactions in a rule that aims to prevent the use of short sales or derivatives that deliver “assets already held” as a means of circumventing taxation.

In addition, the proposal provides for the allocation of funds to the Internal Revenue Service, an agency equivalent to the Federal Revenue, to finance the monitoring of cryptocurrencies and compliance activities.”

The law, which defines a digital asset as “any digital representation of value that is recorded in a cryptographically protected distributed ledger or any similar technology,” is viewed with reluctance by crypto enthusiasts and entrepreneurs for allegedly curbing innovation.

The main criticism is the possibility of taxing unrealized profits. If this section remains in the final version of the proposal, the US Congress may require traders to pay taxes on open positions, which would reduce activity gains and the attractiveness of the sector.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related