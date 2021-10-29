CS:GO Major Reporter loses bride during event and moves community

Reporter of PGL Major Stockholm 2021, James Banks reported on social media, this Wednesday (27), the death of his fiancée. The news took the community by surprise, which sympathized with the loss of the broadcast member of the event and sent several messages of support to the professional.

This Thursday (28), Banks revealed that he will be temporarily absent from the competition to be able to attend the funeral of the bride, called by him only as Misha. According to the reporter, PGL itself is providing everything so that he can travel to Kiev, Ukraine, where he lived with her, to be able to be present at the wake.

Kyiv goes into lockdown on the 30th which means the funeral has to be on the 29th. I’m filming the last bit of content today & PGL have kindly arranged flights for me to make it to the funeral and then I’ll be back to cover the Major again ASAP. Everyone’s support means so much❤ pic.twitter.com/za0Sni0F3Q — James Banks 🇸🇪 #PGLMajor (@BanKsEsports) October 28, 2021

“Kiev goes into lockdown on the 30th, which means the funeral will be on the 29th. I am filming my last piece of content today, and PGL has lovingly arranged a flight so that I can attend the funeral and then I will return to Major the as soon as possible,” Banks said.

“I really want to thank all the PGL staff and all the players, teams and organizations that made me feel like it was a normal day. It made it easier to just make the content and try to block this nightmare. I’m very lucky that everyone was so understanding”, he added.

Despite reporting the tragedy, the reporter did not inform the cause of her partner’s early death. “We are still waiting for more information. I don’t know how I feel or what I should do. The pain is indescribable”, he revealed.

In the post’s comments about the passing, Banks was supported by several renowned professional players in the community, such as Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo, Andrei “art” Piovezan and Oleksandr “simple” Kostylyev. In addition to them, the organizations themselves also sent messages of affection to the PGL Major reporter.

Stay strong James ❤️💛 — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) October 27, 2021

“Hold on, James.”

