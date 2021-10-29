Cuca says he physically structured Atlético-MG for the end of the season and predicts a big game with Flamengo | athletic-mg

After asserting the advantage of the first leg and qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil with another victory against Fortaleza, Atlético-MG has already turned the key to the team’s next commitment, on Saturday, against Flamengo, for the Brasileirão .

The clash is seen as an early final of the tournament, as it marks the meeting of the two clubs with the most investment nationally. Leader of the competition, Galo is 13 points ahead of Rubro-Negro, fourth-placed – the Rio team has two games in hand.

On the Athletic side, the focus on the match is so much that the squad will not return to Belo Horizonte after passing through Ceará. The delegation travels straight to Rio de Janeiro to start preparing for yet another “decision”.

Against Leão do Pici, the coach Cuca took the opportunity to make some changes and save some of the players already thinking about the sequence of the season. Of the holders, five did not act: Nathan Silva (already competed in the competition), Allan (suspended), Zaracho (not listed), Nacho and Keno (reservations).

Hulk started on the bench and only entered the second half, which was enough to swing the net and fire at the artillery of the national knockout. Mariano, in the medical department, can also reinforce the team.

– What we did was to try to establish the cast, structure the cast, not thinking only about Saturday’s game, but about the sequence of the championship until the end. Look how many injuries are occurring within the championship, which is atypical because of the pandemic – evaluated.

The athletic commander recalled that, due to the football stoppage last year, the 2020 season was only completed in 2021, which further tightened the calendar.

– Now there is a game every three days, so I could physically balance the squad. This is not synonymous with winning games up front, but it’s what we were supposed to do, and it was a unique chance we had to do that. The trust we had in the group enabled us to make this choice. It worked, the victory came.

“Today we gave shooting to those who needed it, we were able to rest a little longer for those who needed it, but all this is no guarantee of victory in the next game”.

And the coach alvinegro continues with his down-to-earth speech. Despite Fla’s bad moment – eliminated in the Copa do Brasil for Athletico-PR -, Cuca doesn’t see any advantage for Atlético on Saturday.