Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, launches ‘lava bomb’; watch VIDEO | World

European researchers were able to record the exact moment when a piece of lava was hurled by the Cumbre Vieja volcano and rolled down the ash-covered slope of the island of La Palma on Wednesday (27). See the VIDEO above .

The eruption in the Canary Islands completed, this Friday (29), 41 days of intense activity. So far, more than 2,000 houses have been destroyed and 7,000 residents have had to be displaced by the emergency services.

The image of the “lava bomb”, as the phenomenon is called (read more about below), was made by the German geochemist, Harri Geiger, who is on site to carry out his research with other scientists from the European continent.

The river of lava that advances from the volcano towards the sea has left a trail of destruction leading roads and banana plantations – an important part of the local economy – under more than 900 hectares of rock that is starting to cool.

What are ‘lava bombs’?

“Lava bombs” are launched from vents in volcanoes when gases interfere with magma. Magma is the liquid rock inside the earth, and lava is the magma expelled from the volcano.

The “pumps” come out as hot, red liquids from about 1,500 degrees Celsius in temperature. But when they come into contact with air, they cool and form hard crusts that vary in size.

Depending on the temperature of the lava, it can burn or spark fire when it comes into contact with objects, trees or people. If the individual is wearing cotton clothing or artificial fabric, for example, the cloth can burn or catch fire on contact with the magma.