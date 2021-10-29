Current French champion, PSG’s rival, owed R$ 1.5 billion to banks and was saved by a tax haven fund

Lille faces PSG this Friday, at 4 pm (GMT), broadcast by ESPN at the Star+

This Friday, the PSG receive the Lille, current national champion, at Parque dos Príncipes, for the 12th round of the French Championship.

If today it is one of the main strengths of Call 1 and even a fight for a place in the knockouts of the Champions League, Lille saw your existence is at risk last year, when the team lived a chaotic financial situation and was “saved” right away by a fund based in a tax haven in Europe.

It so happens that the former owner of Lille, businessman Gerard López, who bought the team in 2017 through the company Victory Soccer Limited, accumulated 225 million euros in doubts (R$ 1.473 billion) in debts made with financial institutions in the United States, such as JP Morgan and Elliott Management.

From this amount, 123 million euros (R$805.72 million) were short-term debts that Lille would have to pay by the end of 2020, which greatly complicated the team’s coffers in the middle of the 2020/21 season.

To make matters worse, the collapse of the TV rights sale agreement what was being done between the LFP (Professional Football League of France) and the media giant Mediapro, which would distribute 3 billion euros (R$19.65 billion) among the French teams for four years.

As a result, Lille’s existence was at risk, as the team could become insolvent and go bankrupt. This forced Gerard López to go to the market and try to find a buyer as soon as possible, and luckily Les Dogues, salvation has come.

On December 22, 2020, the French team announced that its shares had been sold to the fund. Merlyn Partners SCsp, based in Luxembourg, one of the best known tax havens in Europe.

Immediately, the new owners took over Lille’s short-term debt, bailing out the team’s coffers and preventing the financial situation from escalating.

In addition to the immediate inflow of capital, the fund also made drastic changes in the board, with Olivier Létang, ex-PSG and Rennes, being placed in the presidency in place of Marc Ingla.

The inflow of money also prevented Lille from having to make a “salvage” of players in the January 2021 transfer window. In this way, the club managed to hold on to its squad and, against any football logic, beat champions at the end of the season. .

The team finished the French Championship with 83 points, one more than the “favorite” PSG, and raised the cup. Call 1 for the 4th time in its history, also qualifying for the Champions League 2021/22.

In the current season, however, the Dogs they are failing to repeat the good campaign of last season, appearing at the moment only in the middle of the table.

Lille fans during the Champions League match against Sevilla EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

This is mainly because the new owners decided to “tidy up the house” instead of spending money on reinforcements. With that, left some of the pillars of the team, such as goalkeeper Mike Maignan and midfielder Boubakary Soumaré, as well as coach Christophe Galtier, who moved to Nice (now managed by an English billionaire corporation).