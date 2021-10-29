Customers will be able to buy online with Pix without opening a bank application – 10/28/2021 – Market

The beginning of the implementation of the third phase of open banking, this Friday (29), opens the way for consumers to make payments with Pix, an instant payment system, through companies called payment initiators.

In the original schedule, the phase would start on August 30, but it was postponed by the Central Bank at the request of the banks.

In practice, the step allows customers to shop in virtual stores with Pix without having to open the institution’s application, for example.

Elaine Shimoda, head of payment innovation and partnerships at Mercado Pago, explains that when a customer buys in a virtual store, he is redirected to the bank’s application to confirm and approve the transaction.

“This was created by self-regulation [pelos próprios bancos e fintechs], considering the perception of safety of Brazilian consumers,” he says.

The payment initiator figure was created in October last year to operate within the open banking model. They are companies authorized to intermediate the transfer of funds (including payments) between accounts of different banks.

In May, BC endorsed WhatsApp’s money transfer service, which falls into the category.

The monetary authority’s forecast is that other means of payment will also be included in 2022. According to experts and industry executives, the first part, only with Pix, will be implemented in a staggered manner.

“In the first two weeks, it will work with users selected by financial institutions. They can be internal users, employees, collaborators, among others. The use will be made on a business day, with a fixed time and a value limit of up to R$1,000. , a very reduced scope in the target audience”, explains Rogerio Melfi, coordinator of the open banking working group at ABFintechs (Associação Brasileira de Fintechs).

Afterwards, the institutions will release the functionality to 1% of the customer base, still with a limit of R$1,000 and with reduced hours. The percentage will increase to 10% in the following weeks.

On December 1st, the tool will be made available to all customers, 24 hours a day, but still with a limit of R$1,000. As of February 17, 2022, the functionality will be offered without restriction in value.

Open banking is a set of rules and standards established by BC for data sharing, under the express authorization of the customer, between financial institutions.

The model gives consumers the possibility of authorizing or not allowing banks and fintechs to consult their banking history and other information, which was previously private and difficult to access even for the user.

That way, he doesn’t need to build a new relationship when migrating from institution, he can just take his data. In addition, the system allows more advantageous products and services to be offered by banks with which it has no ties.

Melfi emphasizes that based on the set of rules, it is up to the sector to create new business models so that data and new technologies are used. Therefore, the consumer should not feel the changes right away.

“It depends a lot on fintechs and financial institutions to create products and solutions that use this data [compartilhados] and payment initiation. The expectation is that the end consumer will begin to feel the changes between December and February. The beginning is much more preparatory, of infrastructure, and a whole question of innovation and entrepreneurship begins to consume these services and data that can be shared”, highlighted Melfi.

The third phase of open banking begins to be implemented this Friday, but it should only end in September of next year, with the inclusion of debit payments.

Between February and June, transfers between accounts of the same bank and with TED (Electronic Transfer Available) and payments with bank slips will also be authorized.

“Message apps or social network such as WhatsApp, Discord, Instagram and others will be able to offer transfer and payment of products directly accessing the users’ account without needing any kind of card or bank slip”, explains Rodrigoh Henriques, open banking specialist at Fenasbac (National Federation of Central Bank Servants Associations), partner of the monetary authority in the project.

“Personal financial managers and company management systems can also become payment initiators and offer the possibility of accessing an account and paying directly in the system”, emphasizes Henriques.

In addition, the third stage provides for the submission of a credit proposal in March. In this modality, customers will be able to request, in an electronic environment, loan and financing proposals from several institutions at the same time, and it will be easier to compare rates, terms and other conditions.

“The possibility of having credit proposals sent to a significant number of financial institutions and choosing the one that best suits me, with better terms and better rates will be a revolution in the financial system. We are sure that with this new service, the sector’s competitiveness will increase and with that, the quality improves and the prices are more attractive”, says the Fenasbac specialist.

Henriques says that open banking is safe, but emphasizes that customers must be careful not to fall for scams.

“It’s easy to imagine that banks, credit unions, fintechs, insurance companies and brokerages are attacked all the time and in every way. Even so, leaks in the sector are very rare and, when they happen, superficial in relation to possible hacker actions”, he ponders .

According to him, the most common are attacks using social engineering, when someone impersonates a trusted institution and asks for proof of data, passwords or card exchange. “The population needs to be very attentive”, he warns.

“Security technology is quite advanced and the institutions have all the incentives, both for possible punishments from the regulator and from the clients themselves, to guarantee the highest possible level of security”, he points out.

Shimoda, from Mercado Pago, agrees that the system is secure.

“We do not believe it should aggravate the situation of data leakage, but it will help to implement a new level of customer information management. The financial system currently has several layers of authentication and security and, additionally, open banking has included security protocols worldwide,” he points out.

Even with technological advances, financial and digital inclusion is still a challenge in the country. Eight months after the start of open banking implementation in February, many still do not know about the new ecosystem.

A study by TecBan in partnership with the Ipsos research institute, released this week, shows that consumer interest in open baking grows with income.

According to the survey, only 20% of respondents with a family income of up to one minimum wage consider the service options that may arise with the new model extremely relevant. The percentage goes to 39% among those who have a family income above five salaries.

In the lowest-income group, only 31% fully agree that services would make life easier. The percentage goes to 48% among those who earn more.

“The results show us that a great challenge is precisely to bring quality information to everyone about the opportunities, including greater access to credit. In a country with continental dimensions, such as Brazil, there are many challenges that need to be overcome and we are working for that,” says Tiago Aguiar, superintendent of New Platforms at TecBan.

According to the survey, 52% of participants would be more likely to use open banking services if they were offered by their bank.

“The benefits of open banking are open to everyone, regardless of income. It is even a great opportunity for informal workers to open up their financial histories to get good opportunities to access new resources, for example”, says Aguiar.

The survey was conducted online, nationwide. 1,000 men and women from classes A, B and C, with internet access, were interviewed. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

Schedule for the third phase of open banking

October 29, 2021 – Start of payments with Pix in open banking in a staggered way

Until November 14, 2021: initiation of payment by Pix key or manual insertion of data between customers previously selected by the institution, with a limit of R$1,000 on working days, from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Until November 30, 2021 – Up to 1% of the institution’s customer base with R$1,000 on business days, from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Until January 31, 2022 – Initiation of payment by QR Code for all customers, with a limit of R$1,000, 24 hours, every day of the week.

After December 17, 2022 – For all customers without time and price restrictions.

February 15, 2022 – Payments with TED and transfer between accounts at the same institution

March 30, 2022 – Credit proposal submission

June 30, 2022 – Payment of slips

September 30, 2022 – Account debit payments