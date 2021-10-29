Daniel Becker warns Brazilian society: it is necessary to take care of children at this moment – Revista Crescer | Daniel Becker

+



More than a year and a half later, we need to think about the new paths that the pandemic presents us with. We currently live in a much better situation in terms of viral transmission, vaccination coverage that is growing rapidly – ​​despite criminal sabotage by the federal government – ​​and, in some places, restrictions are beginning to loosen, but with great attention to basic care, such as wear good masks, especially indoors and during transport, and avoid crowding.

Children playing in park (Photo: Kampus Production/Pexels)

We will not go back to a “normal” just like that, but we can already glimpse alternatives that give back to us – especially to children – the benefits of living well, physical and emotional health, happier moments.

Above all, we need to understand that it is no longer acceptable for children to be locked up at home and away from school. The toxic stress they experienced during the pandemic was very intense, with the confinement of overworked parents, the fears and losses, the excess of screens, the lack of school and socialization. And they showed the consequences with numerous symptoms of physical and psychological discomfort, leading to severe depression and anxiety.

For this reason, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) and the Alana Institute, through the Child and Nature program, joined together once again to prepare a warning document for pediatricians, families and society in general.

The fundamental recommendation is the same one I’ve been repeating for years: take your children – and the whole family – to play freely in nature. This is a fabulous antidote to the worst ills experienced by children and aggravated by the pandemic. The results you will immediately see in their happiness and well-being, their appetite for dinner, and their deep sleep at night. And the medium- and long-term benefits are clearly established by science, including skills like better focus, attention, memory, empathy, immunity, cardiorespiratory and learning abilities, and more.

To be activists in greener cities – with more squares and fewer viaducts, more bicycles, buses and subways and fewer cars, with accessible, bright and well-kept spaces, with good toys, lots of trees and safety – is a request that history makes to us at this moment. Cities like this have fewer disasters and floods, less heat, more well-being. Green neighborhoods invite people to exercise and live together, reduce inequalities, improve relationships, bring a sense of belonging, attract tourism, biodiversity, value properties, increase municipal revenue, activate the economy. See how many incredible benefits nature brings us, free of charge, as individuals and as a collective.

Let’s fight the climate crisis by being happy. Children and families, out!

The text, summarized here, is as follows: children and adolescents are experiencing and feeling the impact of covid-19 in several different ways: changes in their relationship with school, more stay at home with their families, increased screen use , as well as changes in your physical, emotional and well-being. Researchers around the world are still trying to estimate the emotional, physical and cognitive impacts of the long time of isolation resulting from the pandemic and the stress within families.

A meta-analysis evaluating data from 29 studies, including 80,879 young people from around the world, concluded that the prevalence of depression and anxiety symptoms during covid-19 doubled. Estimates are in the order of 25.2% for children and 20.5% for adolescents.

In Brazil, a survey carried out by the Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation indicated that, in the pandemic, 27% of children aged 0 to 3 years returned to behaviors they had when they were younger. In another survey also carried out by the Maria Cecilia Foundation in partnership with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, preschool children, between 4 and 5 years old, showed signs of deficit in the development of oral and bodily expression in the assessment of educators.

A survey carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) on the impacts of the pandemic on teenagers showed that 48.7% felt worried, nervous or in a bad mood, almost always. The consumption of sweets and frozen foods and sedentary lifestyle increased: 43.4% did not do 60 minutes of physical activity on any day of the week, against 20.9% before the pandemic.

(Photo: Allan Mas/Pexels)

Already quite confined before the pandemic, children and adolescents became even more sedentary and lost the few opportunities they had to play, practice physical activities and socialize with each other, outside, connecting with nature and life. Therefore, we will need all possible efforts in order to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and strengthen this generation that will face so many challenges, including the impacts of climate change, social and economic inequality, and the consequences of rapid technological changes.

There is solid evidence that creating and providing access for children, young people and families to diverse and welcoming natural spaces can greatly contribute to the recovery of their health and well-being, as well as to the strengthening of bonds and social connections. After all, green areas are nature-based solutions not only to environmental issues, but also to improve public health. At the same time, increasing the number of conserved green areas and distributing them more equitably across the territory will help us build a safer, sustainable, resilient, inclusive and supportive city.

Physical activities, naturally developed in contact with nature, have the potential to reduce the severity of covid-19 infections due to the positive effects of exercise on immunity, sleep habits, blood pressure, weight control, blood glucose and viral respiratory infections. Additionally, the benefits for mental health are enormous, from the reduction of continuous stress and symptoms of depression and anxiety, with the hormonal rebalancing of cortisol and its impact on the immune system and on inflammation.

A large national study carried out in Canada on the experiences and attitudes of children and young people during the pandemic, in which boys and girls were heard, indicates that playing and access to open and natural areas – such as streets, squares and parks – were highlighted as influencing factors for more positive experiences during the pandemic period, including more satisfying school experiences, greater well-being, more physical activity, less screen time and less stress.

The research also highlights the inequality related to access to these benefits. Children and young people who live in small apartments, far from qualified green areas, are mostly black and indigenous and come from low-income families. In Brazil, this inequality is also evident, with the majority of the population living in urban areas, in contexts ranging from children restricted to playgrounds from buildings to vulnerable territories without access to green areas and qualified public facilities.

The recognition of the right to play and to socialize outside, in the open air, in contact with nature, is based on several legal frameworks related to childhood and is recognized by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics as a priority. During the pandemic, this right was denied in view of the need to prevent viral transmission. Now is the time to review strategies and work towards harm reduction. We believe that fostering access to play and social interaction outdoors, without crowds and always wearing masks, will help to mitigate the long-term impact of the pandemic on the health and well-being of a generation of children and adolescents.

Recommendations for pediatricians

– Guide that children and adolescents have daily access, for at least one hour, to opportunities to play, learn and live with – and in – nature so that they can develop in full physical, mental, emotional and social health.

– Welcoming apprehensive families impacted by losses, traumas and fears, and evaluating with fathers and mothers safe ways to carry out leisure activities in the open, highlighting the therapeutic and curative effect that these moments can bring: look for a little-visited place or visit parks and squares during off-peak hours; wear masks; clean your hands frequently; avoid agglomerations; in case of small group outings with other families and friends, do not share food, drinks and utensils.

– Plan a “nature diet” with families, so that children and teenagers can resume the habit of playing and socializing outdoors on a daily and frequent basis: playing in the nearest playground for at least one hour a day; take a walk or walk on the street/square/edge of the beach or lagoon once a week; have a picnic in a different park once a month, prioritizing healthy eating; and, eventually, planning trips to places where children can enjoy the open spaces with autonomy, freedom and security.

Recommendations for Families

– Prioritize any and all leisure and social activities in open spaces, outdoors and with natural elements such as grass, sand, earth, trees and plants, with which children can interact within their own rhythm and time.

– Suggest and encourage schools to include outdoor learning in the protocols for resuming classroom classes. The use of outdoor spaces, such as patios, courts and gardens, is presented as a way to reduce the risks of transmission of the coronavirus and, at the same time, it helps to promote the health and well-being of educators and students.

– Maintain protective care: use masks properly, always wash your hands and/or sanitize them with gel alcohol, avoid crowds and parties and, in case of any symptoms, stay at home and test those involved.

general recommendation

– Support civil society initiatives and public policies aimed at increasing access and contact for children and families, especially the most vulnerable, with nature, the outdoors and the conservation of natural areas.