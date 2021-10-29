Davi Alcolumbre denies acting in ‘rachadinha’ and says he will demand investigation – 10/29/2021 – Power

Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) said this Friday (29) that he was unaware of the “cracking” scheme in his office revealed by Veja magazine. In a statement, the former president of the Senate stated that he had no involvement with those reported.

“I never, under any circumstances, at any time, have I dealt with, looked for, suggested or got involved in the facts mentioned, which I only learned about now, during this report. I will take the necessary steps for the competent authorities to investigate the facts”, says the text.

According to the magazine, Alcolumbre received at least R$ 2 million through the scheme. The publication says that six residents of the Federal District were hired as advisors to the congressman, but that they never worked for the Senate.

They had maturities between R$4,000 and R$14,000, however, they did not receive the amounts in full.

After being admitted, the magazine says, the ghost employees would open an account at a bank and hand the card to a person trusted by the senator who would withdraw the salaries and benefits to which they would have been entitled.

In return, they received a bonus that sometimes did not reach 10% of their salary. According to Veja, the practice began in January 2016 and worked until March this year. The senator presided over the House from 2019 to 2021.

The reports to the magazine were made by the women themselves.

Marina Ramos Brito dos Santos, Lilian Alves Pereira Braga, Erica Almeida Castro, Larissa Alves Braga, Jessyca Priscylla de Vasconcelos Pires and Adriana Souza de Almeida say they accepted the proposal because they were experiencing financial difficulties and were unemployed.

Marina, who says she was exonerated without prior notice when she was pregnant, said that the invitation to work in the scheme was made by Alcolumbre himself.

“The senator told me: ‘I help you and you help me.’ I was unemployed. My salary was more than 14 thousand, but I accepted to receive only 1 350 reais. hired in the Senate,” he told the magazine.

In addition to Marina, Larissa and Lilian were dismissed from the office during pregnancy. They filed a lawsuit against Alcolumbre, in which they attached documents that show the link they had with the congressman’s office.

Among the documents, according to the magazine, there are bank statements that prove that someone made withdrawals from the accounts of former employees as soon as the payment was credited. Withdrawals were made at an ATM located 200 meters from the senator’s office.

Currently, Alcolumbre chairs the CCJ (Committee on Constitution, Citizenship and Justice), one of the most important in the Senate. In recent months, he has been criticized for blocking the vote on the nomination of André Mendonça to the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Also in the note, he stated that the report is about an “orchestration for a political and institutional issue of the CCJ and the Federal Senate”.

The “rachadinha” scheme, which consists in the practice of a public servant or administration service provider diverting part of their remuneration to politicians and advisers, has also been denounced in other offices, as in the case of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ ), when he was state deputy in Rio, and in councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ).