Dayane is bothered by Rico and Aline’s singing

Tonight, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro gave a real show in the kitchen of the house. Using a broom as a microphone, the comedian released his voice alongside the ex-panicat.
The duo sang and danced, doing choreographies and calling other pawns, such as Valentina and Arcrebiano, to participate in the game. The repertoire included songs by Anitta, Cláudia Leitte, Ivete Sangalo, Márcia Fellipe and even gospel songs.
Dayane, however, does not seem to have liked the singing of his fellow prisoners very much. Sitting on the sofa next to Tiago Piquilo, the model talked to Tati Quebra Barraco about the makeup that the singer will use in the elimination, which takes place tonight.
A little later, looking in the direction of Aline and Rico, Day unburdened himself in a low voice.
God give me patience. Dayane Mello
Upon hearing the girl’s comment, the funkeira agreed. Rico and Aline, who had not heard Dayane speak, continued singing and dancing in the kitchen for several minutes.
