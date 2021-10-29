Dayane Mello mistreats Mileide Mihaile and the web detonates the model’s attitude

Top Stories

It’s not today that Dayane Mello and Mileide Mihaile have been estranged. This Thursday morning (28), after the farmer of the week, Sthefane Matos, delegated the functions to the workers, the ex of Wesley Safadão proposed to help the ex-Gran Fratello take care of the cows.

However, Dayane was harsh in denying Mileide Mihaile’s help. ”We’ll do it with Tiago, Mileide. Let’s do it with Ti, there are two others who have already done it and they will take care of us. Beauty? Thanks”, interrupted the model after the influencer began to explain how to treat the cows.

Netizens criticize Dayane Mello after rejecting Mileide Mihaile

As already mentioned, netizens criticized Dayane after the model treated Mileide badly and rejected her help. Many are rooting for the girl’s elimination. ”TWe’ll have to take Dayane out when it’s her turn”, ”She’s so negative that even the cow wanted her away”, ”This is the princess that the people were deifying….. She never fooled me! Extremely rude!”, ”polite mila wanting to help this uneducated ridiculous girl”, were some comments from netizens.

Who also didn’t like the attitude of the model was Bil Araújo. “I have a rancidity about this woman, you don’t understand. I have a rancidity of her, that if she gives me a sign on the [Programa do] Faro is a favor she does me”, complained the pawn.

Previously, Bil and Mileide had already talked about Day’s posture and the ex-BBB said that the model’s game is to be targeted all the time and to be always in the fields. The pawn said that she wants to go to the hot seat every week so that she can be in the spotlight.

“Why does Day want to go to the farm every week? How did she get strong in the other reality?” asked Bill. ”Going straight,” Mileide replied. “Pay attention,” asked Bil. “She’s going to fix something in this house next week,” he said. ”I’ll pay,” Mileide replied.

