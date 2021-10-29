‘Deadly Viper’ · TV News

Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) will tear out Tamar’s (Juliana Xavier) hair in Genesis. Judah’s wife (Thiago Rodrigues) will be desperate after her second son, Onã (Caio Vegatti), dies. She will blame the young woman for the misfortunes in her life. “Deadly viper”, will shoot the woman who suffered in the Bible soap opera by Record. Then she will give her daughter-in-law a beating.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Monday (1) , the housewife will be shaken after losing Onã –Er (Tiago Marques) will have died after admitting that he hit Tamar. “It’s her! She was the one who killed my children!” Muriel will scream in front of the one sent by God (Flávio Galvão).

Tamar will try to argue, but it will be useless. “It was because of that damned thing that my children died,” the desperate mother will say. “I lost a second child because of you, you bastard! You cursed one! Deadly viper!”, will complete Muriel. Then she will mercilessly beat the widow of Onan and even pull her hair.

kicked out

Judah will order the woman to stop, but she will continue to unleash her fury. “Can’t you see? That girl is cursed! Er and Onan died because of her! She killed our children! Get out of here! Get out of my house!”, will kick Muriel.

Tamar will simply cry, while Judah will take the beloved out of the room. Hira (Sandro Pedroso), who will observe the entire scene, will try to calm the girl down. “It doesn’t take that into consideration. Muriel is nervous,” the sheepherder will say.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

