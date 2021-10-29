Delta: Study Confirms Protection Against Disease, But Warns About Transmission Risk Even for Vaccinated | Coronavirus

A study published this Thursday (28) in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases showed that the delta variant can spread even in a vaccinated population. The search reinforced the importance of vaccination against the Covid-19 to control the pandemic.

According to the researchers, it is essential that all are immunized and that measures to prevent transmission, even in vaccinated people, continue. They analyzed data from vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the UK, where the delta variant is predominant, and found that immunized people have a slightly lower risk of infecting others.

“The ongoing transmission we’re seeing among vaccinated people makes it essential that unvaccinated people get the vaccine to protect themselves from serious infection. We found that susceptibility to infection increased already within a few months after the second dose of vaccine. So, those who are eligible for booster shots should get them as soon as possible.,” said study co-author Ajit Lavani of Imperial College London.

The study was carried out with 621 people in the United Kingdom and showed what experts had already been warning: vaccines protect against severe forms and deaths from Covid-19, but still do not stop transmission. Thus, those vaccinated with two doses can still pass the infection on to others, immunized or not.

The analysis found that, of 205 household contacts of people infected with delta, 25% of vaccinated household contacts tested positive for Covid-19 compared to 38% of unvaccinated household contacts .

tested positive for Covid-19 compared to . Infection in vaccinated people cleared faster than in unvaccinated people.

the viral load decreased faster among vaccinated people infected with the delta variant compared to people not vaccinated with delta, alpha or pre-alpha.

“Our findings provide important insights into the effect of vaccination in the face of new variants, and specifically, why the delta variant continues to cause high numbers of Covid-19 cases worldwide, even in countries with high vaccination rates. The continuity of social measures to curb transmission – such as the use of masks, social distancing and testing – therefore remain important, even in vaccinated individuals“, warns the co-author of the study, Anika Singanayagam.