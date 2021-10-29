Deolane Bezerra considers participation in ‘A Fazenda’ and shoots: ‘I leave the prison’ | celebrities



Widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra assesses chances of getting into ‘A Fazenda’ – Reproduction/YouTube

Published 10/28/2021 6:37 PM

Rio – Deolane Bezerra revealed that she is considering participating in reality shows and that for her, ‘A Fazenda’ would be ideal for her debut on television. MC Kevin’s lawyer and widow admitted that if she was on the show and was spit on, which was allowed, she would riot and “kill the person.”

In a conversation on Podcats, by Virgínia and Camila Loures, the lawyer said that the problem with being watched 24 hours a day is that you show flaws and imperfections, the influencers agreed. “I may not like a person and keep quiet, but my face is responsible for me”, assumes the interviewee.

The three agreed that Virginia would be an ideal candidate for ‘BBB’ and that Deolane would be perfect for ‘A Fazenda’, so much so that the presenters replied: “Barraqueira, right?”.

Deolane said she’s not a shack, but she doesn’t take shit home. So much so, that she said that she and her sisters stopped at police stations after fights. “Street fight, club fight, why are you looking at me ugly?”, he comments.

“You go to the Farm, then they released the spit in your face, if you spit in my face I’ll kill you, I’ll get out of there trapped. There’s no way!” , and Deolane responds: “Oxe, I break, it’s a chair, it’s not good, it doesn’t stay”, he jokes.

The report is by Luiza Lemos, from iG.