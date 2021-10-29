Derived from Army of the Dead, movie tells theft among zombies

When “Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion” was released in May of this year, it was a hit on Netflix, ranking in the top ten most-watched productions on the platform for several weeks. So it was not surprising that shortly thereafter derivatives were announced. And that’s what happened: “Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe” hits streaming today. However, the feature is not a sequel, on the contrary.

If in the original film we follow Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) commanding a group of thieves focused on invading a zombie-infested Las Vegas to steal the money that is stored in a hotel, now the focus is on the friendly Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), the specialist in vaults full of quirks that, during “army of the dead: Invasion in Las Vegas”, won the hearts of the public.

“Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe,” derived from Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” Image: Disclosure/Netflix

As it is a story prior to the original, very little of “Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe” remembers what was seen previously and this fact is also due to the changes in direction. While Zack Snyder commanded nearly every sphere of the zombie film — he directed, created, produced, and scripted — the new production came under the direction of Matthias Schweighöfer the protagonist himself; Snyder only signs the production and script.

If the viewer expects a zombie production, he will be frustrated, as the creatures appear in very few scenes, which are possible to count on the fingers of one hand. There are only mentions of what is happening in Las Vegas and how the monsters are proliferating. The focus of the narrative is different: to follow the character’s transformation: before, Sebastian, a German bank clerk, to later become Dieter, an adventurer who accepts a $250,000 proposal to break into a safe and face zombies. And it is this change that we follow in “Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe”.

Passionate about safes and their stories, Sebastian creates a YouTube channel on the subject. Thus, he is discovered by Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel), a professional thief who tests the German’s skills by luring him into a quirky safe-breaking competition — one of the movie’s funniest moments.

via GIPHY

So the film unfolds as a mix of adventure, romance and comedy. With beautifully choreographed action scenes and sharp humor, the direction of Schweighöfer manages to differentiate itself a lot from what was presented by Zack Snyder and delivers a more cohesive, fun and, why not say, superior film. “army of the dead: Las Vegas Invasion”?

And it’s not just as a director that Matthias Schweighöfer triumphs, but he also shows that he manages very well to maintain himself as a charismatic protagonist, proving that the decision to make the first derivative of the universe focused on Dieter was quite right. He moves lightly between genres, delivering what is necessary for the audience to bond and care about the character.

Scene from ‘Army of Thieves’ Image: Disclosure/ Netflix

Another positive point of “Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe” is not having to have watched or remember what was presented in “army of the dead: Las Vegas Invasion. It’s even a good opportunity for those who don’t know zombie production to enter this world. Because it’s a previous story, it’s easy to understand everything that is presented, and even without having met Dieter before , it is possible to empathize with him.

As a pleasant surprise, “Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe” was not a necessary film. In fact, he is part of those productions that are mocked for existing “without anyone having asked”. However, it’s a good expansion of the universe, in addition to stimulating curiosity about what’s to come with the already announced sequel “Planet of the Dead”.