Descendants of the Royal Family detonate Globo and ‘In the Times of the Emperor’

Globo ended up, unintentionally, picking a fight with the heirs of the former Brazilian royal family. Dissatisfied with the way Dom Pedro 2º has been portrayed in the period telenovela “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, descendants of the monarch released a repudiation note to the 6:00 pm serials yesterday.

The statement was released by the social networks of the Pró Monarquia, a group that brings together supporters of the government system abolished here in 1889, and accuses Globo of using the soap opera to promote “attacks against the honor” of Dom Pedro.

“Dom Pedro 2º was our best head of state, whose good work in conducting public destinies in Brazil, over almost half a century of personal reign, is still felt today. Lord of private customs known to be unblemished, the Emperor was also a model family man, pillar of the home, gentle and manly protector of his people”, says the note.

“Globo has been systematically promoting, in recent decades, a true cultural revolution, characterized by the deconstruction of traditional patterns, the promotion of extravagance, amorality and the culture of chaos, and systematically denigrating our nation. The Brazilian people (… ) rejects the lying attacks against its memory. It is not surprising, therefore, that the telenovela is registering very weak ratings, much to the network’s consternation, as has been reported in the press”, concludes the statement.

In the plot of “In the Times of the Emperor”, Dom Pedro 2º is interpreted by Selton Mello and portrayed as a ruler of progressive and abolitionist ideals. There is also, however, an emphasis on the emperor’s extramarital relationship with the Countess of Barral (Mariana Ximenes), an argument corroborated by some historians.