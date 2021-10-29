DF changes the rule for 3rd dose in the elderly and health professionals. Understand

The Health Department of the Federal District resumed the initial rule for the application of the booster dose of vaccines against Covid-19 in the elderly and health workers. Contrary to what had been happening until then, when specific dates were stipulated, now it is enough to have taken D2 for six months and the person will be able to receive the so-called third dose.

As explained by the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, the idea is to advance in vaccination. “There are people who want to take the booster and others who already could, but don’t. In this way, we are going to make this flexibility”, he commented.

According to him, the public able to take the D3 is around 83,000 individuals and the department’s stock is around 69,000. Even so, this shouldn’t be a hindrance. “We expect to receive new doses from next week. So what we want is to stimulate people’s demand.”

Change contradicts guidance taken this week

According to Circular No. 85 of the Department of Health of the Federal District (SES-DF), released on Monday (25/10), booster doses would be applied to seniors who completed the vaccination until April 21st. Thus, people over 60 years old who completed the vaccination schedule after that date could not take D3 until a new update from the Health Department. The change came in the afternoon of last Friday (10/22) after the distribution of 64,350 doses of Pfizer, who arrived in the morning of the same day.

Since the beginning of the application of the booster in the DF, in early October, the recommendation was that elderly people with a complete immunization cycle for six months could take it. However, the new guideline does not set a date.

According to circular nº 85 of the SES-DF, booster doses will be applied to seniors over 60 years of age who completed vaccination by 4/21/2021. The secretariat informed that it followed the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. Until the publication of the document on Monday (25/10), the elderly over 60 years old and who had completed the vaccination schedule in 6 months would receive the booster doses.

This week, the change caused confusion in health posts. Professionals who served the population were unable to inform the reason for the change in methodology in the vaccination schedule for the elderly.