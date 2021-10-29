Diocese criticizes and activists throw feces at Italy’s city hall that will honor Bolsonaro

by

  Matheus Magenta*
  BBC News Brazil sent to Rome

Grupo RiseUp4ClimateJustice threw feces at Anguillara Veneta City Hall in protest against Bolsonaro's homage

Activists from the climate group Rise Up 4 Climate Justice spray-painted and dumped feces at the town hall in the small Italian village of Anguillara Veneta after the city’s mayor decided to grant the title of honorary citizen to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

“The figure of Bolsonaro perfectly represents the capitalist, predatory, destructive and colonialist model against which we are fighting. (…) We have always pointed the finger at those responsible for the climate crisis and against all the great powers of the earth that promote a model development that threatens life on our planet. In view of this, Bolsonaro embodies the main enemy of climate, life and territories,” said the group in its profiles on social networks, which released a video of the moment of depredation.

The phrase “Fora Bolsonaro” was also painted on the building. BBC News Brasil tried to contact the city’s mayor, but was unable to contact him. The report also failed to contact members of the group RiseUp4ClimateJustice (Rise Up for Climate Justice, in free translation).

The tribute to Bolsonaro has generated strong reactions from leftist groups and representatives of the Catholic Church since it was announced by Mayor Alessandra Buoso and approved by the City Council. Buoso is part of the right-wing Liga party, the same as Senator Matteo Salvini, Bolsonaro’s ally. The acronym has defended for decades the right of descendants of Italians to citizenship in the country by blood ties.