Diocese criticizes and activists throw feces at Italy’s city hall that will honor Bolsonaro

Matheus Magenta*

BBC News Brazil sent to Rome

1 hour ago

Credit, Reproduction/Instagram Photo caption, Grupo RiseUp4ClimateJustice threw feces at Anguillara Veneta City Hall in protest against Bolsonaro’s homage

Activists from the climate group Rise Up 4 Climate Justice spray-painted and dumped feces at the town hall in the small Italian village of Anguillara Veneta after the city’s mayor decided to grant the title of honorary citizen to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

“The figure of Bolsonaro perfectly represents the capitalist, predatory, destructive and colonialist model against which we are fighting. (…) We have always pointed the finger at those responsible for the climate crisis and against all the great powers of the earth that promote a model development that threatens life on our planet. In view of this, Bolsonaro embodies the main enemy of climate, life and territories,” said the group in its profiles on social networks, which released a video of the moment of depredation.

The phrase “Fora Bolsonaro” was also painted on the building. BBC News Brasil tried to contact the city’s mayor, but was unable to contact him. The report also failed to contact members of the group RiseUp4ClimateJustice (Rise Up for Climate Justice, in free translation).

The tribute to Bolsonaro has generated strong reactions from leftist groups and representatives of the Catholic Church since it was announced by Mayor Alessandra Buoso and approved by the City Council. Buoso is part of the right-wing Liga party, the same as Senator Matteo Salvini, Bolsonaro’s ally. The acronym has defended for decades the right of descendants of Italians to citizenship in the country by blood ties.

Buoso said the tribute was not politically motivated and told reporters she was not informed about the charges against the president in Covid’s CPI. “I thought of the people from my country who migrated to Brazil and built a life until reaching the presidency, taking the name of Anguillara Veneta to the world,” said the mayor in an interview with Italian news agency Ansa.

Credit, Reproduction/Instagram Photo caption, Members of RiseUp4ClimateJustice also spray-painted “Out Bolsonaro” in an act against the president

The granting of the title, which opponents in the region are trying to revoke, is linked to a great-grandfather of Bolsonaro who was born in the municipality and to the president’s visit to Italy, due to the meeting of the G20 (group that brings together the 20 largest economies in the world) that will until Sunday (10/31).

There are protests scheduled by leftist groups for this Saturday (30/10) in Rome and for the day of the ceremony in Anguillara Veneta, scheduled for Monday (1/11). Italy’s largest anti-fascist group, Anpi (Associazione Nazionale Partigiani d’Italia), is calling for protests against Bolsonaro in Anguillara Veneta.

“It is not necessary to analyze very deeply to say that their presence in this city is undesirable; just remember the criminal management of the pandemic carried out by the Brazilian authorities, which a parliamentary inquiry commission requested that they be tried for crimes against humanity”, says the group Pedro Occupation Social Center, which also organizes the protest.

Covid’s CPI accusations against the president, released on the same day that the tribute to Bolsonaro was made official, had considerable repercussions in the Italian press, especially the accusation of a crime against humanity. Mentions of the Brazilian Senate’s investigation are in all calls for protests against the president. Bolsonaro denies any irregularities in his administration and says that he has done his best for the country during the pandemic.

The tribute also angered representatives of the Catholic Church in the region. The Diocese of Padua released a statement exposing “embarrassment” with the homage and the forecast of the president’s visit to the Basilica of San Antonio, in Padua, which is almost 40km from the village of about 4,000 inhabitants.

Credit, Reproduction/Instagram Photo caption, Italian leftist groups call protests in the village that decided to honor Bolsonaro

According to Italian media, Bolsonaro will not be officially received by church leaders, as is often the case during visits by authorities to the region.

“It is no secret that the granting of honorary citizenship has created a strong constraint, linked to respect for the main position in the dear Brazilian country and the many and strong voices of suffering that always reach us, and we cannot ignore them, as they are shouted by friends, brothers and sisters,” says the official statement from the Diocese of Padua. BBC News Brasil sought representatives of the institution, without success.

Italians and Brazilians who support the president also organize pro-Bolsonaro acts in Rome and Anguillara Veneta. Welcomed by supporters on his arrival at the Brazilian embassy in Rome, where he will stay during the G20, Bolsonaro said: “I am very happy and God willing I will visit my ancestors in Padua.”

It was in Anguillara Veneta that one of Bolsonaro’s great-grandparents was born, Vittorio Bolzonaro, who emigrated to Brazil in April 1888, at the age of ten, in the company of his father, mother and two other brothers.

Credit, reproduction Photo caption, Italy’s largest anti-fascist group accuses Bolsonaro of racism and homophobia in a summons to protest

Angelo, the son of Vittorio, born in Brazil years later, married a Brazilian of German descent, and in 1927 the couple had Percy Geraldo. Twenty-eight years later, the third of Percy’s six children, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, was born.

The spelling of the surname in Italian, Bolzonaro was Brazilianized according to the pronunciation of the dialect of Veneto, which pronounces the sound of the S instead of the Z.

The Bolzonaro are mostly spread between Rovigo, a city of 60,000 inhabitants, Anguillara and San Martino di Venezze, about 15 km away from the first. With a predominantly rural environment – donkeys are still seen in their pastures, an animal that has become rare in Europe in recent years -, the two municipalities have almost the same population (about 4 thousand inhabitants).

*With collaboration of Giovanni Bello, from BBC News Brasil in London