Director makes a mystery and hides the ending of Secret Truths 2 even from the cast · TV News

Artistic director of Verdades Secretas 2, Amora Mautner has piqued the cast’s curiosity by hiding the characters’ endings. The recording of Walcyr Carrasco’s novel is almost over. The last ten chapters, with the endings and hooks for a third season, will arrive at Globoplay on December 15th.

Curious about Giovanna’s fate, Agatha Moreira doesn’t hide her fans so that the character can prove the guilt of Angel (Camila Queiroz) in the death of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). “She’s the only one there who speaks the truth. She deserves to get justice,” said the actress in an interview with Patricia Kogut’s column, from O Globo newspaper. “But the Blackberry [Mautner] doesn’t count,” she added.

After the success of the second season on Globoplay, the serial should gain a new sequel. Available since the last 20th, the first ten chapters beat a record of views on the platform. With that, Carrasco is already preparing the third part of the Angel saga.

In July, during an appearance in Altas Horas, the novelist had announced that he was waiting for authorization from the network to write the third season of the serial.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Secret Truths 3, and I’m waiting for the green light to know if I’ll have it. Because it would be a whole new story to be thought about the characters and everything”, he had told in an interview with Serginho Groisman.

Secret Truths 2 recorded almost two million hours of consumption on Thursday (21). O TV news had exclusive access to the exact number: 1,988,342 hours. It is the largest consumption of VoD (video on demand) since the launch of Globoplay, in 2015. To top it off, the new subscriptions to the streaming service are booming because of the plot.

Until then, the reality show A Vida After Tombo, about the misadventures of Karol Conká after his departure from BBB21, was the “owner” of the record, with 716,000 hours of consumption in a single day. The novel nearly tripled that number with just the first ten chapters.

Understand Secret Truths 2

With the first ten chapters available to Globoplay subscribers, Verdades Secretas 2 begins with Angel (Camila Queiroz) bankrupt and a sick son of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty returns to the universe of prostitution.

However, she has to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body never showed up. For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

