Director responsible for Pix will not renew term at the Central Bank – 10/28/2021 – Market

The Central Bank announced, on Thursday (28), the first change in the Collegiate Board after the approval of the autonomy of the autarchy – the director of Financial System Organization and Resolution, João Manoel Pinho de Mello, will not renew his term, which ends on December 31st.

He was in charge of the Pix project, instant payments system, during his tenure and was responsible for implementing the tool.

“The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, announces the departure of director João Manoel Pinho de Mello at the end of his term on December 31, 2021,” stated the BC in a note.

The economist Renato Dias de Brito Gomes, a professor at the Toulouse School of Economics and a researcher at the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique, was nominated for the post. Before taking office, he must pass a hearing at the Federal Senate, which has no date set yet.

Gomes holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the Department of Economics at PUC-Rio and a PhD in economics from Northwestern University.

“On behalf of the Central Bank, President Roberto Campos Neto congratulates the nominee Gomes and thanks Director Pinho de Mello for the relevant services rendered to the Central Bank and the Collegiate Board,” said the text.

Pinho de Mello is part of the first board with fixed terms of four years, appointed in April of this year.

According to the new rule, sanctioned in February this year, Pinho de Mello would have the right to renew his mandate for another four years, until 2025.

The board has nine members, one of them being the president. The directors work in specific areas, such as inspection, regulation and economic policy, for example. Everyone has a vote in the Copom, which decides the Selic rate every 45 days.

In addition to Pinho de Mello, the director of Economic Policy, also ends his term on December 31 this year, but has not yet announced whether he will renew.

The director of International Affairs, Fernanda Nechio, was even part of the board after autonomy, but had already resigned before being appointed, for personal reasons. She was dismissed in May. Economist Fernanda Magalhães Rumenos Guardado​ assumed the position and may serve until the end of 2023.