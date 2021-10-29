disease is more common in women

In the week that the country stimulates the debate around the care offered to patients with psoriasis, the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) draws attention to one of the most serious and rare forms of this disease. Generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) it affects the health and quality of life of its patients, and it can even lead to death in extreme cases. In Brazil, it is estimated that at least 1,458 patients present signs and symptoms of this pathology, according to data from the Information Technology Department of the Unified Health System (Datasus).

In this group, the prevalence is slightly higher in women (53%), with PPG records occurring more frequently after 30 years of age. Data from foreign literature indicate a significant degree of lethality of the disease. According to scientific studies, in 65% of cases, patients with pustular psoriasis also have psoriasis vulgaris.

Generally speaking, the vulgar form is the most common type, with the presence of reddish lesions on the skin, in the form of plaques, which peel off. It also causes cracking, itching, burning and pain. At PPG, the lesions of psoriasis vulgaris are accompanied by pustules (bubbles with pus) and when the blisters rupture, sores appear.

In general, psoriasis cases are caused by genetic predisposition, precipitated by environmental or behavioral factors. Some triggers trigger or aggravate crises: interruption of medication use, sunburn, presence of viral infections (including rhinoviruses and coronaviruses), stress and pregnancy. Importantly, it is a chronic and non-contagious disease.

what are the triggers

For the dermatologist Gleison Vieira Duarte, one of the coordinators of the National Campaign for Awareness on Psoriasis, promoted by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), psoriasis vulgaris can turn into pustular psoriasis. “One of the triggers is the use of oral corticosteroids. These drugs can be used inadvertently, either due to self-medication or lack of knowledge about the non-indication of corticosteroids in psoriasis vulgaris”, warns the doctor.

The specialist adds that, in some circumstances, after treatment with corticosteroids, the patient may have transformed his vulgar form into a pustular one. He explains that “in this case, we call it corticosteroid-induced generalized pustular psoriasis. Some other drugs can also, in rare cases, cause this induction, such as antidepressants, lithium, among others”.

In turn, the dermatologist Ricardo Romiti, also from the SBD Campaign coordination team, comments that the diagnosis of PPG is clinical. “The dermatological examination carried out in a very detailed way helps in the diagnosis. In cases of difficulty, a biopsy is performed, followed by histopathological examination. Subsidiary exams are also usually carried out to, for example, rule out other skin health problems”. Even so, diagnosis can be difficult, and psoriasis can be confused with other infections.

Gleison Duarte also points out that psoriasis, in the most severe cases, can be painful and life-threatening. “The manifestations of pustular psoriasis may only be on the skin. But they can also be distributed in any part of the body, which is why they are called generalized pustular psoriasis, with or without the presence of symptoms. In this case, there may be fever and malaise, or symptoms that may lead to hospitalization. In 7% of cases, patients with the generalized form may die, which is closely associated with changes in dehydration, secondary infections and changes in electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, among others”, he explained.

The severity of PPG has a significant impact on patients’ quality of life, physical function, vitality and mental health, including anxiety and depression. “The psychological impact is very large, I would say it is devastating. Pustules give the patient the feeling of disgust with his own skin, of not wanting to have contact with anyone. The foul odor that can result from these pustules ends up harming living indoors. In addition to the fear related to the severity of the disease, there is a lack of effective treatments approved in the package insert, which are really directed towards this pathology. So, there are many psychosocial impacts generated by a disease as acute and serious as this one”, emphasized Vieira Duarte.

The treatment

For SBD specialists, there are treatments that can be used for generalized pustular psoriasis. However, due to the rarity of the disease, all these treatments are with “off label” drugs, that is, those that do not follow the indications approved in the package insert. Furthermore, they are adapted from the treatment of psoriasis vulgaris.

“Given this scenario, we have preferably chosen drugs with rapid onset, such as cyclosporine and infliximab, which are for ‘off label’ use, but acitretin and methotrexate are also used, when there is the possibility of using drugs that start slower action. As we understand more about generalized pustular psoriasis, we see that it has an immunological characteristic that is distinct from psoriasis vulgaris”, emphasized Gleison Vieira, while highlighting the dermatologist’s responsibility in the care of these patients.

Ricardo Romiti explained that, just as there are immunobiological treatments for the control of plaque psoriasis, new immunobiological treatments are under development for the control of generalized pustular psoriasis. “These drugs are not yet available on the market, but they are at an advanced stage of study and seem to have a very satisfactory efficacy and safety profile. While these drugs do not reach the market, in these more serious cases we end up using the same immunobiologicals that we have approved for psoriasis to try to control the condition.”

