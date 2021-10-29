DNA from hair of Sitting Bull, US Indian leader, helps discover his great-grandson | World

A piece of hair from Sitting Bull, a 19th-century Native American chieftain, helped scientists confirm that a man living in the state of South Dakota is the leader’s great-grandson.

Researchers said on Wednesday that the DNA extracted from the hair, stored at the Smithsonian Institution in the city of Washington DC confirmed the kinship relationship between Sitting Bull, who died in 1890, and Ernie LaPointe, 73, who lives in the city. city ​​of Lead, South Dakota.

LaPointe, who has three sisters, said people had always questioned his connection to Sitting Bull. ”[Elas] they will probably doubt these findings as well,” he said.

This is one of the first studies that traces a kinship relationship between a living individual and a historical figure, and opens up the possibility of doing this with other people in history whose DNA can be extracted from human remains, such as hair, teeth or bones.

The new method was developed by scientists led by Eske Willerslev, director of a laboratory at the University of Cambridge.

Portrait of Sitting Bull, Native Leader of Late 19th Century USA — Photo: National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

It took the researchers 14 years to figure out a way to extract usable DNA from hair, which degraded after being stored at room temperature before being delivered by the Smithsonian to LaPointe and his sisters in 2007.

“LaPointe asked me to extract DNA from it and compare it to his DNA to establish the relationship. There is very little hair, and the DNA is very limited. It took us a long time to develop a method that, based on ancient DNA, can be compared to of people alive in several generations,” said Willerslev.

The name of Sitting Bull in the language of the Lakota nation, to which he belonged, was Tatanka-Iyotanka.

He was one of those responsible for bringing together the Sioux tribes, from the plains of the Central USA, to face the white settlers who took land from the tribes.

Indigenous people also clashed with US military forces, who were trying to expel natives from their territory.

Sitting Bull led warriors who fought with federal troops in 1876 in what is now Montana.

There are two official cemeteries for him: one in North Dakota and one in South Dakota.