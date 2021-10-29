DNA test confirms man is great-grandson of Sitting Bull

October 28, 2021, 5:16 pm -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Sitting Bull led 1,500 Native American warriors in the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876

A scalp sample from Sitting Bull, a legendary Native American leader of the 19th century, allowed a group of scientists to confirm that a man in the US state of South Dakota is indeed the Indian’s great-grandson.

The scientists collected DNA from a small piece of the Sitting Bull’s hair that had been stored in Washington DC, the US capital.

And laboratory analysis showed that 73-year-old Ernie LaPointe is indeed the leader’s great-grandson.

The new method used by the researchers allows the analysis of family lines with genetic fragments from long-dead people.

This opens up the prospect of finding living descendants of other historical figures.

“I think this DNA investigation is another way to identify my direct relationship with my great-grandfather,” LaPointe, who has three sisters, told Reuters news agency.

“People have questioned the relationship we’ve had with our ancestor for as long as I can remember. These same individuals are uncomfortable with our place—and they’ll likely doubt these new discoveries too.”

Credit, alamy Photo caption, Ernie LaPointe, 73, is the great-grandson of Sitting Bull

The new method was developed by a group led by geneticist Eske Willerslev, director of the Lundbeck Foundation’s Center for Geogenetics at Cambridge University, UK.

The new technique is based on what is known as autosomal DNA, which has been extracted from the hair’s genetic fragments. It took scientists 14 years to perfect the method.

Willerslev said he was fascinated by Sitting Bull from childhood, and offered the services to LaPointe about a decade ago. The scalp lock of the legendary Indian leader was repatriated by his great-grandson in 2007. It was stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington.

But before handing over the material, LaPointe asked Willerslev to participate in a ceremony involving a healer and musicians, where the spirit of Sitting Bull gave its blessing to the study, the scientist reported to the AFP news agency.

LaPointe burned most of the scalp—following the ritual spirits’ instructions—and left the researchers only 4 centimeters of the material, which Willerslev considered “disastrous” at the time.

However, this forced the team of experts to develop a new method, said the geneticist.

Sitting Bull, real name Tatanka-Iyotanka, led the famous Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876, which involved 1,500 Native American warriors, in which General George Armstrong Custer died and five companies of US soldiers were defeated.

Iyotanka was shot dead in 1890 by the “Indigenous Police”, a force acting on behalf of the United States government.