DNA test confirms man is great-grandson of Sitting Bull

by

Sitting Bull

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Sitting Bull led 1,500 Native American warriors in the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876

A scalp sample from Sitting Bull, a legendary Native American leader of the 19th century, allowed a group of scientists to confirm that a man in the US state of South Dakota is indeed the Indian’s great-grandson.

The scientists collected DNA from a small piece of the Sitting Bull’s hair that had been stored in Washington DC, the US capital.

And laboratory analysis showed that 73-year-old Ernie LaPointe is indeed the leader’s great-grandson.

The new method used by the researchers allows the analysis of family lines with genetic fragments from long-dead people.