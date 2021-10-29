Doctor admitted to hospital ICU after testing positive

The physician from the city of José de Freitas, Francisco Alves de Holanda, better known as ‘Dr. Netherlands’, is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from a private hospital in Teresina, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The information has been confirmed to the Saraiva Reporter portal, by the former councilor Alfredo Holanda and the current secretary of Education of José de Freitas, professor Amparo Holanda, who are brothers of the doctor.

The secretary informed that her brother was admitted to Hospital Prontomed, around 4:30 pm on the last Sunday, October 24, 2021, where he underwent exams and it was found that he had Covid-19. After the positive result, the doctor was hospitalized immediately.

Doctor Francisco Alves de Holanda is in the ICU after testing positive for Covid-19 – Photo: Reproduction

According to the former mayor of José de Freitas, also physician Ricardo Camarço, who was at the hospital visiting his friend, Dr. Holanda began to react well after the medication received, he is conscious, and your intubation is currently ruled out. as expected if he did not begin to improve his health. The doctor also informed that the health professional’s saturation is reacting well.

Francisco Alves de Holanda, owns a clinic in José de Freitas, which provides services to the population and was a candidate for mayor of José de Freitas in 2012 by the PHS, when he got 1,388 votes.