Doctor fined after leaving surgery ‘on the side’ to have lunch in the car and fall asleep | World and Science

Published 10/28/2021 19:09

In Boston, United States, a doctor abandoned a patient in an operating room to have lunch in his car and ended up sleeping. Tony Tannoury, chief of spinal surgery at Boston Medical Center, has admitted to the Massachusetts Board of Medicine Registry that he missed emergency ankle surgery, which took place in November 2016, The Boston Globe newspaper reported on Wednesday , 27.

Tannoury, who took the patient to the operating room as the attending physician, left the hospital, “bought something to eat in his parked car and fell asleep in the vehicle,” according to a consent released on Monday.