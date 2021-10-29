Doctor fined after leaving surgery ‘on the side’ to have lunch in the car and fall asleep | World and Science

Surgeon was punished for the act
Published 10/28/2021 19:09
In Boston, United States, a doctor abandoned a patient in an operating room to have lunch in his car and ended up sleeping. Tony Tannoury, chief of spinal surgery at Boston Medical Center, has admitted to the Massachusetts Board of Medicine Registry that he missed emergency ankle surgery, which took place in November 2016, The Boston Globe newspaper reported on Wednesday , 27.
Tannoury, who took the patient to the operating room as the attending physician, left the hospital, “bought something to eat in his parked car and fell asleep in the vehicle,” according to a consent released on Monday.
The 54-year-old surgeon returned to the hospital only the next day and another doctor, who was supposed to only supervise the procedure, needed to perform the surgery.
Tannoury was fined $5,000 (about R$282,285) for undermining “public confidence in the integrity of the medical profession,” according to the ruling. He was also required to complete courses in “professionalism” and review regulations for supervisors.
“The surgical result was positive,” a hospital spokeswoman told the newspaper. In addition, the patient was exempt from all operation fees.