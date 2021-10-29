Doctor Jairo · I have OCD, I got pregnant and I think the baby is not my husband’s; and now?

“I have OCD and I got pregnant. I wonder if this child is my husband’s or if I might have gotten pregnant sitting on the toilet. I know it’s absurd, but I can’t control it. And now?”

Jairo Bouer comments that there are at least two aspects that are worth discussing in this issue. The first one is that no one gets pregnant sitting on the toilet. Pregnancy only happens when there is penetration and ejaculation of the penis into the vagina – and even considering that no contraceptive method is being used.

Now, you actually got pregnant, you don’t have relationships outside of marriage, at least that’s what you told us here, so there’s no doubt that this pregnancy stems from your meeting with your partner”, analyzes Jairo.

The second aspect to be discussed is OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). This is an anxiety disorder in which the person has obsessions, that is, ideas that enter the head and cause tremendous discomfort and compulsions. This type of disorder can result in repetitive behaviors to escape intrusive thoughts, such as when the person washes constantly, counts things, checks the locks on the doors, etc.

“Moral of the story: you’re pregnant, it’s your husband’s, you don’t have to worry about it and, to alleviate this obsession, the ideal is that you look for a mental health professional”, explains Jairo.

Hear the full answer: