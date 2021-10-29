Doctor who paused surgery to have lunch in the car and fell asleep is fined

Physician Tony Tannoury, head of spinal surgery at Boston Medical Center, USA, who abandoned a patient in an operating room to have lunch in his car and ended up sleeping, was fined US$ 5,000 (about R$ 282,285 ).

According to The Boston Globe, Tony admitted to the Massachusetts Board of Medical Records that he missed emergency ankle surgery, which took place in November 2016. At the time, Tannoury took the patient to the operating room as the doctor responsible, left the hospital, “bought something to eat in his parked car and fell asleep in the vehicle”.

Tony didn’t return to the hospital until the next day, and another doctor, who was only supposed to supervise the procedure, needed to perform the surgery. The fine was imposed on the spine specialist for undermining “the public’s confidence in the integrity of the medical profession,” according to the decision. Tannoury was also required to complete courses in “professionalism” and review regulations for supervisors.

In addition to the decisions applied to the physician, the patient was exempt from all operation fees. “The surgical result was positive”, analyzed a hospital spokesperson.

