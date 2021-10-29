Does obesity with healthy metabolism increase the risk of heart disease? – 10/27/2021

A team of French researchers conducted a study with patient data from several hospitals in France to assess the association between metabolically healthy obesity and different types of cardiovascular disease.

They showed that adults with obesity but no metabolic problems had no greater risk of having a heart attack, ischemic stroke, or cardiovascular death than those metabolically healthy adults without obesity, despite being at greater risk of developing other problems. of the heart, such as heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias.

Obesity, metabolic health and heart disease

We already know that obesity is a risk factor for heart disease and that it can be associated with metabolic problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

However, these metabolic problems vary widely among people with obesity. Some of them are even considered “metabolically healthy” because they do not have any of these metabolic abnormalities.

Part of the studies on the subject have shown that people with obesity, although metabolically healthy, may have an increased risk of cardiovascular events when compared to those with normal weight and without metabolic problems. Likewise, men and women of normal weight but with metabolic abnormalities may also be at increased risk of developing cardiovascular problems. However, these results seem conflicting and deserve further investigation.

Therefore, a group of researchers from the Center Hospitalier Universitaire Trousseau in Tours, France, decided to assess the associations between people with metabolically healthy obesity and different types of cardiovascular events.

They accessed a database with information on all patients admitted to French hospitals from January to December 2013 with at least 5 years of follow-up, totaling 2,873,039 people.

Metabolically healthy people were considered to be those without hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes, and metabolically unhealthy people were those who had at least one of these health problems.

Metabolically healthy obesity and the risk of developing heart problems

Of the nearly 3 million selected patients, 272 838 (or 9.5%) were obese and 2 600 201 (90.5%) did not have this health condition.

Among those who were obese, 32.8% (almost a third) were metabolically healthy and 67.2% had some metabolic problem. Of those who were not obese, 72.7% were metabolically healthy, while 27.3% were not.

During the study period, 77 924 cases of myocardial infarction, 84 042 of stroke, 391 637 of heart failure, 100 633 deaths from cardiovascular problems, and 257 289 patients with atrial fibrillation were reported.

Compared to people with obesity and metabolic disorders, people with metabolically healthy obesity had a lower cardiovascular risk. Compared to non-obese and metabolically healthy patients, they had a 34% higher risk of developing heart failure and 33% more likely to have atrial fibrillation (a type of cardiac arrhythmia).

On the other hand, people with metabolically healthy obesity did not have a higher risk of having cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death from cardiovascular disease.

The researchers also noted that the results were somewhat different in men and women. Metabolically healthy obesity in men was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events compared to metabolically healthy men of normal weight.

On the other hand, women with obesity and good metabolic health had a lower risk for most events when compared to those of normal weight and metabolically healthy.

With or without obesity, it is best to focus on health and not weight

The study concluded that patients seen in French hospitals with metabolically healthy obesity did not have a greater risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death than people with metabolic health and without obesity, although the former were more likely to have heart failure or fibrillation. atrial.

In other words, the results show that obesity can increase the risk of certain cardiovascular events, but they also indicate that having good metabolic health, regardless of being obese or not, can be a protective factor for other heart diseases.

It’s not just people with obesity who need to take care of themselves, but all of us. Understanding this can also be an important step towards a new look at obesity, I mean, to prevent and treat this health problem based on science and respect for the patient, always seeking:

Focus on health and not weight. People of all sizes and shapes can be healthy, and thinness is not synonymous with health. Therefore, more interesting than focusing on a number on the scale is to seek a healthier lifestyle, which includes emphasizing a good diet (varied, balanced and without restrictive diets!) and regular and enjoyable activity physical health, in addition to taking care of mental health, learning to deal with stress, sleeping well and anything else that can contribute to our general well-being and quality of life.

Considering obesity as a health problem and not an individual responsibility. It is very common to believe that a person with obesity is in this situation because they do not have willpower. However, obesity is not merely an individual responsibility, many factors are involved with it, such as social, economic, environmental, psychological, genetic issues. Thus, such a complex problem deserves to be treated with broader and more humanized approaches.

Fight the stigma of weight. The person with obesity suffers a lot of prejudice from all over society and the stigma of weight happens when he is judged by the size of his body, a discriminatory attitude that can happen in schools, in the media, at home and even in medical services, when, for example, , a professional relates all of someone’s health problems to their weight. There are those who think that this attitude encourages weight loss, but actually leads to distancing and refusal to seek health services, that is, it does not contribute to people taking care of themselves.

Therefore, if you are in need of help to take care of your health, count on the help of professionals you trust and who value respect for the patient and a conduct based on science with awareness, with emphasis on behavioral changes and gains in health.

Good appetit!

Sophie gave