Dollar closes sharply, reacting to Copom and fears about emergency aid | finance

the combination of a lower than expected interest decision by a portion of market agents and also renewed concerns about the fiscal scenario resulted in new steady rise of the dollar in Brazil, this Thursday (28). In a trading session where the dollar weakened against virtually all the most liquid currencies on the planet, the real clashed not just for being part of the second group, but for having the worst performance between them.

At the end of the day, the american currency closed up 1.25%, at R$ 5.6248. Against south african rand, the second worst performing currency, the dollar rose 0.61%.

Since yesterday, given the dispersion of views on what the monetary authority should signal after the change in the fiscal regime, there was already an expectation that the real would end up exposed to some frustration on Thursday. This actually happened, even though the BC made the adjustment that most players expected. The dollar came under pressure, a scenario that only got worse with the news that the government is considering extending the emergency aid in 2022 if the ‘plan A’, the PEC of Precatório, have the procedure difficult.

In conversation with congressional leaders, the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, stated that the extension of the benefit would be financed with extraordinary credit or the decree of a state of calamity. It was not clear who the target audience would be, if only the beneficiaries of the family allowance, a universe of 17 million people, or the 35 million currently covered by the aid created during the pandemic.

In the early afternoon, however, the dollar momentarily reduced its high after reports that the government would choose to open extraordinary credit to enable the extension of emergency aid. The measure is seen as a better way out of the imbroglio than decreeing a new state of public calamity, as occurred in 2020. The improvement, however, was not sustained and the dollar closed close to the high of the day, R$ 5.6358 .

When questioned on the subject, during the press conference to present the central government’s result in September, the Undersecretary for Strategic Planning for Fiscal Policy, David Rebelo Athayde, stated that there is no possibility for the economic team to defend the reissue of the state of public calamity. “It’s out of the question,” he said.