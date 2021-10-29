Dr. Jairo · Can electronic cigarettes help a person to quit smoking?

The popularization of electronic cigarettes , also known as “vaping”, has been common in recent years. Much of this growth is related to the idea that this type offers fewer health problems compared to regular cigarettes.

However, that’s not quite how things work. Although considered less harmful than smoking tobacco, O vaping it is not risk-free and should not be used as a way to stop smoking.

O vaping is it really less harmful?

Despite claims that e-cigarettes pose less risk than smoking conventional cigarettes and that they are tools that can help smokers break the habit, you need to be aware of some issues:

1. Nicotine addiction

whether in cigarettes or in vapes, nicotine is highly addictive and the amount of nicotine in some products vaping it is much larger than in regular cigarettes. Among the side effects are reduced appetite, increased heart rate and blood pressure, nausea and diarrhea.

2. Damage to lungs and heart

Vapors from e-cigarettes can contain cancer-causing toxins, metals and lung irritants. O vaping increases the risk of lung disease , such as emphysema, asthma, chronic bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Here are some tips on how to quit smoking

In addition, electronic cigarettes are also linked to an increased risk of heart attacks, and even indirect exposure to fumes can trigger asthma.

3. Serious lung injuries

In 2019, doctors began to observe people who used vaping and developed shortness of breath, cough, fever and extensive lung damage. Nicknamed EVALI (lung injury associated with the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping), more than 2,800 cases and 68 deaths were reported. The condition has been linked to vapors containing THC and a form of vitamin E (called vitamin E acetate) used as a thickening agent to the vaping THC.

4. Health risks during pregnancy

Nicotine can damage a baby’s developing brain and lungs and some flavorings can be harmful too. As a result, experts recommend that people who are pregnant not use any kind of cigarette, including electronic ones.

For teenagers and children the danger is greater

Studies have already revealed the high use of electronic cigarettes among adolescents. Its popularity is, in part, related to the marketing of flavors known to attract minors, such as gum and fruit flavored products.

Given this scenario, it is important to know that:

Nicotine is capable of negatively affect the brain under development;

under development; The high exposure to nicotine and other toxic chemicals through the vaping can be particularly harmful to children due to their smaller body size;

The addictive potential of nicotine may mean that children and teenagers who smoke electronic cigarettes are more likely to be smokers of traditional cigarettes.

The best thing is not to smoke

For non-smokers and teenagers, there is no controversy: don’t start smoking and don’t smoke . If you are an adult smoker trying to quit the habit, be aware that the long-term consequences of vaping for health are still uncertain.

Source: Harvard Health Publishing

