Due to a soap opera, Cauã Reymond discovers that his mother was adopted

In November, Licia Manzo brings to the small screen a plot that deals with opposing worlds and Christian’s relationship with a totally different world, driven by money and power. In the central story, the twin brothers Christoper and Christian, played by Cauã Reymond, grew up in an orphanage in Goiânia, but were separated in childhood. The first was adopted by a noble family in Rio de Janeiro and broke his ties with his brother. From then on, he was called Renato. From an early age, he is pampered and grows amid wealth, taking the opportunity to enjoy life with parties, drugs and travel.

Christian, for his part, survives as he can amid underemployment. Angry, he has a gift for writing, but doesn’t have time to hone his talent. His only joy is his girlfriend, Lara (Andrea Horta), a chef.

He decides to leave for the capital of Rio de Janeiro in order to find his brother. Next to friend Ravi (Juan Paiva), the boy finds clues, but everything happens unexpectedly.

The rich twin gets shot during a major riot in a football stadium. In the meantime, Christian meets Barbara (Alinne Moraes), until then his sister-in-law.

The stories follow and highlight the biggest challenge in the career of Cauã Reymond, as he himself stated at the press conference held this Thursday, October 28th.

“It’s like this challenge has entered my bloodstream. It’s part of me, I like to believe that when we agree to do a project we give part of life”, he said.

By diving into an intense research in order to give life to the twins who live different parallels, something completely different from the process he did in 2017 in the miniseries “Dois Irmãos”, in which Omar and Yaqub lived, Cauã Reymond came across something very personal. The 41-year-old actor discovered that his mother, Denise Marques, who died of cancer in 2019, was adopted.

“It was very impactful. There is an emptiness, a hurt for the opportunity that the other brother had. My mother was adopted by my grandmother, a single mother”, she said initially.

With a choked voice, the actor continued: “I lost my mother and it was very forceful to be in a reality of another story of brothers who brought me to this universe. There were very hard moments for me, which made me think about my mother’s reality”, he said.

Cauã Reymond detailed the conditions under which his mother was adopted and was very emotional. He was unaware of the story and only became aware during the preparation for the soap opera of Licia Manzo.

“My mother’s sister died of malnutrition and the family decided to give my mother over to someone else. I found out through my brother, talking about the soap opera. My mother was delivered from hand to hand, until it arrived at my grandmother”, he said.

“The trajectory of one of the brothers in search of dignity reminded me of my mother’s trajectory and was very strong for me”, emphasized the actor.

PARTNERSHIP WITH BROTHER STRENGTHENED MOTHER’S REQUEST

The more than special participation of Pavel Reymond in “Um Lugar ao Sol” was a suggestion by Alinne Moraes and ended up being the realization of a dream of Denise Marques.

“When I was studying with Alinne Moraes and our coach, during a break between readings, Aline asked who would be my double and she asked: ‘why isn’t it your brother?’ That was reverberating inside me, I went to change clothes, I found Mauricio (Farias, director of the soap opera). I spoke to him in an unpretentious way, I didn’t want to put pressure on him”, he highlighted Cauã.

“As it was not my idea and I thought it was interesting to come from a co-worker who knew my brother, because Alinne and I were married for 3 years”, said the actor, married to Mariana Goldfarb.

With amateur experience, Pavel took tests and passed. The brother was beyond happy: “It was right. Even though he has no technical experience, he was on a very attentive, affectionate set and was very powerful, regardless of any difficulty we had had, we had the look. And our mother was leaving, said on her deathbed that she wanted me and my brother together in everything. I think that in a way ‘A Place in the Sun’ provided that”, said Cauã, without holding back his tears.

