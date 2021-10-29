Eduardo Bolsonaro defends Maurício Souza in case of homophobia

Deferal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro today criticized the positioning of the car manufacturer Fiat after the automaker demanded measures from the Minas Tênis Clube on volleyball player Maurício Souza. The athlete was fired yesterday from the club for making homophobic publications on their social networks.

“They repeat Carrefour’s error in thinking that the ideological patrol seeks justice and a better society. The objective of these people is the annihilation of their opponents, ignorance is only the means. Fiat is condoning this deliberate ideological persecution,” said the deputy , on your Twitter profile.

On Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro, Eduardo’s father, had also spoken out about the case. “Impressive, isn’t it? Everything is homophobia, everything is feminism,” Bolsonaro said when he learned of the player’s departure, while he awaited the start of an interview with the Jovem Pan News channel.

Maurício published a video yesterday in which he apologizes for his speeches. “I came here to apologize to everyone who was offended by my opinion,” he said.

understand the case

Since Children’s Day, Mauricio has been posting homophobic messages on his social networks in reference to the DC Comics announcement about the current Superman discovering himself bisexual in the next editions of the comics.

“Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go to this one and see where we’re going to end up”, said Maurício.

Maurício’s publication had a reaction from Douglas Souza, Maurício’s partner in the Brazilian volleyball team and an open homosexual. “Funny that I didn’t ‘go straight’ seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be kissing. Thanks DC for thinking about acting all of us and not just a part,” wrote Douglas.

At first, the Minas Gerais club informed that it respects the opinion of each athlete, but that it does not accept homophobic manifestations from the club’s players.

“The Club is aware of the public positioning of the athlete Maurício Souza, from Fiat/Gerdau/Minas. All federated athletes to the association are free to express themselves freely in their social networks. The Club is non-partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion , diversity and other social causes. We do not accept homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law,” says the club’s statement.

But yesterday, the club decided to terminate the player’s contract, as reported on social networks, without explaining reasons or how the waiver will take place.