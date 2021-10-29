Effective breach of tax regime would take Selic to close to 14%, says economist at BV

A scenario of effective abandonment of the fiscal framework would force the central bank to raise interest rates to close to 14%, said Carlos Lopes, economist at bank BV, drawing attention to the poor performance of Brazilian markets this Thursday in a day of new noise about the renewal of the emergency aid even if the PEC of Precatório not be approved.

O dollar cash rose 0.7% around 2:53 pm, in line with the 5.60 reais after surpassing this level earlier and with the real in the worst position among global peers.

Meanwhile, interest rates on DI contracts had another day of strong pressure, with some maturities soaring by almost 50 basis points.

The market echoed information that the government would maintain a plan to pay 400 reais in the Brazil Aid (new Bolsa Família) even if Congress fails to approve the Precatório PEC, which would make room for extra spending.

Without the PEC, the increase in expenditure could occur through the opening of extraordinary credits or the decree of a state of public calamity.

“This novelty is a bomb!” said the economist at BV bank. “The market understands that this can open (the spending tap), there would be no limit on spending next year. This has a very strong impact on GDP, and the BC would need to react more to contain the effects on inflation,” he said.

BV recently lowered its GDP growth forecast in 2022 from 1.5% to 1.3%, after an expected increase of 5% in 2021.

Even so, the BC will need to be more incisive in monetary policy and take the Selic to 11% at the end of the cycle, from 7.75% currently.

Despite the higher interest rate –which makes the cost of negative positions in the real more expensive–, the exchange rate will depreciate in the new year, going from 5.50 per dollar at the end of 2021 to 5.70 per dollar in 2022.

“These premises are within a scenario that does not contemplate a deep breach of the fiscal regime”, he said, considering that the country is currently in a situation of “moderate fiscal irresponsibility”.

“With the regime breaking, we could see the interest close to 14%”, he said.

The last time the Selic was around 14% was in November 2016, just before the final approval of the spending cap by Congress. At the Copom meeting on November 29 of that year, Bacen lowered the interest rate to 13.75%.