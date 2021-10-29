Elon Musk agrees that looking at the price of cryptocurrencies often causes mental problems

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, agrees with the view that looking at the price of cryptocurrencies can often cause mental problems for people.

As many investors arrived in this space in 2021, they may still not have gotten used to the volatility of the currencies in the market. That’s because Bitcoin can fluctuate a lot in its market movements, both bullish and bearish.

This ends up leaving traders confused and attentive for many hours of the day. When trading in altcoins then, the anxiety with the moves can be even greater since their swings usually don’t last long for a trader to come out winning in the trade.

Elon Musk agrees that watching the price of cryptocurrencies is often not a healthy practice.

Cryptocurrency traders, especially those who “buy high and sell low“, they may be taking serious risks with their mental health. This is because, when checking the currency quote frequently, many may be practicing unhealthy habits.

This opinion was shared by one of the creators of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, who went to his Twitter to talk about market speculations. According to him, investors should not be looking at the price all the time.

“I’m sure following cryptocurrency prices will cause mental health problems.”

Upon seeing the important speech on the subject, Elon Musk commented with an emoji, indicating that he agrees 100% with Billy’s speech. Thus, it is important to remember the risks of “reading the market” all day.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2021

It is worth remembering that in recent days, when Bitcoin broke its maximum market price, Elon Musk even made a “forecast” of the currency’s price, indicating that US$ 69,000 could soon make sense.

This may show that Elon Musk even watches the price of currencies, but not very often, as he believes in his long-term investment projects.

Scams using Musk’s image in the market boosted dubious project prices

Last Wednesday (27) Billy Markus went to his Twitter to talk about investment promises with cryptocurrencies, which appear in the market day after day.

On that fateful date, Shiba Inu had surpassed Dogecoin in the market, indicating that buyers of the meme coins had the rivalry on edge. According to him, people who are sincere in the cryptocurrency market will always say that investments in the sector are risky.

Thus, when a successful trade takes place, it means that profit from a trade was possible only when someone else sells at a low price in the market. So this is everyone’s choice, which means taking risks in the cryptocurrency market.

“There are no promises with cryptocurrencies, except from scammers. People who tell the truth will say it all comes down to risk. Your profits only come from other people who take their own risks. If you lose money, you have paid for someone else’s risk. Ultimately, that choice is yours.”

Upon seeing Billy’s comment, Elon Musk recalled a scam involving the image of Dogecoin common in the market. Scammers come up with their image asking victims to send coins with a promise to receive, Double, back.

Using profiles similar to Musk’s, sometimes even in fake YouTube lives, the image of the world’s richest man asking for cryptocurrencies leaves victims in the market. To explain this problem and alert investors Elon Musk played with the false advertisement that uses his image.

“If I send you 2 Doges, do you promise to send me 1 Doge?”

If I send you 2 Doge, will you promise to send me 1 Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2021

In recent months, many people have fallen for the scam with the image of Elon Musk, who is a fan of Bitcoin mainly, and also the Dogecoin coin, his favorite meme.